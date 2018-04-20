RUGBY

The teams for the weekend’s Champions Cup semi finals are due to be named at lunchtime.

Keith Earls is set to return for Munster’s game against Racing 92 in Bordeaux, in a move that could see Simon Zebo drop to the bench.

Robbie Henshaw could be back in the Leinster centre to face Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath is expected to miss out due to injury.

Munster beat Racing in Thomond Park earlier this season, but lost by 4 points when the sides met in Paris in January.

Coach Johann van Grann says lessons have been learnt http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lessons.mp3

SOCCER

Chelsea have won back to back Premier League games for the first time this year, to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

The Blues beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor last night to move to within five points of fourth place Tottenham with four games to play.

A nil all draw at Leicester has left Southampton four points adrift of safety in the relegation zone.

Saints manager Mark Hughes says his team can still stay up http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/markhughes-2.mp3

Shamrock Rovers will be looking to end a three game losing streak when they host Limerick in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Leaders Dundalk face in-form Derry City at Oriel Park.

Second place Cork City travel to Bohemians.

Bray Wanderers can build on their first win of the season against Waterford at R-S-C.

Fulham continue their quest for automatic promotion in the Championship tonight.

The Cottagers can replace Cardiff in second place, with a win at Millwall.

GOLF

Michael Hoey is best placed Irish player heading into the second round at the Hassan Trophy in Morocco.

The Ulsterman is three-under par and two shots behind the leaders Bradley Dredge and Alvaro Quiros.

Paul Dunne, runner up in Spain last week, has spent the night on one over.

Gavin Moynihan is five-over par.

On level par, Graeme McDowell is five shots behind the leader Grayson Murray after the opening round of the P-G-A Tour’s Texas Open in San Antonio.

RACING

Limerick has stepped in to replace the recently cancelled Kilbeggan fixture with a seven-race card starting at 4.30pm on Friday.

The €16,000 www.limerickraces.ie Handicap Chase (7.05) is the richest race on the card at the Patrickswell track headed by the John Ryan-trained top-weight Draycott Place. The Templemore trainer has enjoyed some good days around the country with the 9yo who bids for his seventh victory on the track in the hands of 5lb claimer Conor Brassil.

Gordon Elliott is represented with the Gigginstown-owned Ballela Boy seeking to supplement his Thurles success registered last month with Chris Meehan also claiming a valuable 5lb aboard this 7yo gelding.

Supporters of the Robert Tyner-trained Concordin were cursing their luck when a final fence fall put paid to his hopes when close up at Thurles last time. Mark Walsh is reunited here and the pair have claims also along with Bilbo Bagins from the Adrian Murray stable. He was still in contention in that same incident-packed Thurles contest before he exited at the second last under Andrew Lynch, also on board again here.

Seven runners have been declared for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase (6.35) including chasing recruit Moonlight Escape who should be a warm order to score for rider Keith Donoghue and Gordon Elliott who sends seven runners to the meeting.

Willie Mullins has two runners on the card, both in the concluding Twilight Racing 2018 Bumper (7.35), with his son Patrick booked on Southern Nights and Katie Walsh teaming up with winning pointer Small Farm.

The going at Limerick is heavy.