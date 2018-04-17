GAA

Kerry Football manager Eamon Fitzmaurice has told Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme that they have to slightly tweak things for the season ahead.

In recent times, fans have looked for Kerry to play a more open style of football.

However, Fitzmaurice is happy with the way his side have been attacking and is keen to focus on both sides of the ball…

Soccer

Andy Carroll’s late strike handed West Ham a 1 all draw against Stoke City at the London Stadium last night.

Carroll came off the bench to score a 90th minute equaliser, which cancelled out an opening goal from Peter Crouch.

The result moves the Hammers seven points clear of the relegation zone, but leaves Stoke five points from safety with just four games remaining.

Bray Wanderers have turned up the heat on Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

The Seagull’s picked up their first win of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division season with a 1-nil win at the Carlisle Grounds last night.

Derry City sit third on the table this morning following a 3-1 win at home to 10-man Bohemians.

Waterford are down to fourth after they lost 1-nil away to St. Patrick’s Athletic.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty is one match away from a place at next week’s World Snooker Championship.

The 1997 champion takes on two-time Crucible finalist, Matthew Stevens in Sheffield this morning.

The first to 10-frames will make it to the first round proper.

Horse Racing

There’s €330,000 worth of prize-money up for grabs at Fairyhouse today.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot have 33 runners on the eight-race card between them – Mullins with 18 and Elliott with 15.

The most valuable race on the card is the Rybo Handicap Hurdle (5.50), worth €100,000, and Mullins is responsible for over half of the field with ten of the 19 runners.

The first of eight races at Fairyhouse is due off at 4.05pm and the going is soft, soft to heavy in places.

Cross-channel

Newmarket is off at 10 to 2 with the going good to soft-soft in places

Exters is underway at 2 o’clock

Carlisle starts at 10 past 2 with the going heavy-soft in places

