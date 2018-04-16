SOCCER

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is already planning for back to back Premier League titles.

Pep Guardiola’s men were crowned champions after Manchester United’s shock 1-nil defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford yesterday.

The result leaves City an uncatchable16 points clear at the top of the table, with just five games left to play.

It is the third time Kompany has won the top flight with the club, but he still wants to build on this success http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kompany-1.mp3

The battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League resumes tonight.

Stoke City are six points from safety heading into their match against West Ham at the London Stadium.

A win would move the Hammers nine points clear of the drop zone.

Kick off is at 8 o’clock.

Waterford can move level on points with Dundalk at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

The newly promoted side take on St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Fourth place Derry City welcome Bohemians to the Brandywell.

Bottom club Bray Wanderers entertain Shamrock Rovers.

All those games start at 7.45.

RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw could make a surprise return for Leinster in Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets.

The 24 year old centre dislocated his shoulder during Ireland’s Six Nations victory over Italy in February, but his recovery is ahead of schedule.

Shoulder and ankle issues have left Sean O’Brien and scrum half Luke McGrath in a race to be fit.

The Province are due to issue an injury update later today.

MOTORSPORT

The Ulster-Munster pairing of Marty McCormack and David Moynihan dominated the third round of the Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship, the Moonraker, based in West Cork. After eight stages around Ballyvourney, they had 26 seconds to spare over Barry McKenna and Leon Jordan, who take over the points lead as the winners are not registered for the title battle.

Former Forestry champion Josh Moffett set the pace on the first stage, but transmission trouble cost him more than a minute, dropping the Monaghan driver to 34th position, and he spent the rest of the day mounting a recovery drive which saw him take a tremendous third spot at the finish.

Andrew Purcell, the series leader after the two opening rounds, was forced to retire with diff problems. Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel in his Nova won the Junior class by 25 seconds from Donegalman Marty Gallagher.

Sylvie Mullins scored a double at Mondello Park, winning both of the Boss Formula Libre races after two close battles for top place. Jack Byrne and Lee Newsome shared the honours in the Formula Vee class, with Michael Cullen, John Denning and Dave Maguire taking a victory each in the Fiesta ST races.

RACING

The €45,000 Listed Heritage Stakes (5.00) is the richest race of the day at Leopardstown where the first of seven races on their rescheduled card gets underway at 3.30pm.

The eight runner field is headed by the Ger Lyons-trained 9yo Brendan Bracken who should relish the testing underfoot conditions in the hands of his stable jockey, Irish champion Colin Keane.

Curragh trainer Dermot Weld, who won this race 12 months ago with Rose De Pierre, is represented with another 9yo Tandem while Jim Bolger runs the only filly in the line up Panstarr, both with proven form on testing ground.

Recent Tote Irish Lincolnshire fourth Pincheck turns out again for Moone trainer Jessica Harrington and Colm O’Donoghue with improvement to find on ratings in order to figure at the business end in this company. Onenightidreamed, just a place behind Pincheck in fifth at Naas last time, is another who’ll appreciate these conditions representing the Fozzy Stack/Chris Hayes alliance while Michael Mulvany’s stable star On The Go Again is also declared.

The J Kavanagh & Sons Maiden (5.35pm) over 7f has attracted seven runners including four newcomers, notably the Jim Bolger-trained Scriobh Nua related to several previous winners. Dermot Weld is doubly represented with two Aga Khan-owned fillies with his recent Cork runner-up Shareva likely to be sharper here with that run behind her in the hands of Declan McDonogh.

The official going at Leopardstown is currently heavy.

Tramore stage a seven-race twilight card starting at 4.45pm with four hurdle races, two chases and a bumper down for decision.

The €15,000 Becks Lager Handicap Hurdle (5.50) is the biggest field of the day there with 15 runners declared headed by the Danny Howard-trained veteran 13yo Archie Meade partnered by Cathal Landers. The former winning pointer has also proved successful five times on the track and should benefit from Landers’ 7lb claim but 6yo Littlestickarubarb who got off the mark for the father and son team of Adrian and Finny Maguire at Cork earlier this month will also have his supporters again despite going up 8lb for that initial success.

The race also includes two JP McManus–owned challengers, handicap recruit Hero’s Welcome trained by Tony Martin and ridden by Mark Walsh and the Padraig Roche-trained She’s Made It. The latter wasn’t ignored in the market on her handicap debut at Clonmel before she was pulled up at Clonmel so the market should be interesting returning to action on a similar surface again. The going at Tramore is heavy.