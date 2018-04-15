MOTORSPORT

Britain’s F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton could only finish fourth at the Chinese Grand Prix – but that was four places higher than his title rival Sebastian Vettel managed.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo won, with Hamilton’s fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas second.

Vettel’s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was third.

SOCCER

Manchester City have moved to within three points of clinching the Premier League title.

The leaders got a 3-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Liverpool look safe in the top four – after a comfortable 3-nil win against Bournemouth at Anfield.



Man United cannot afford to lose today.

Defeat for United against West Brom later will give City the title with five games to spare.

United host West Brom at 4.

Arsenal go to Newcastle in the lunchtime game at half-one.

There’s one game taking place in the Sky-Bet Championship.

Leaders Wolves, who are already assured of promotion, could all but seal the title by beating Birmingham at home.

That kicks off at 12.



There’s a huge game in Scotland at half-two.

The second Scottish Cup final is the clash of arch-rivals Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park.

The winner will face Motherwell in next month’s final.



Sligo Rovers moved out of the relegation places in the S-S-E Airtricity League last night with a 2-1 victory at Limerick.



RUGBY

Benetton sprung a big shock in the Guinness PRO-14 last night.

Kieran Crowley’s side beat Conference B leaders Leinster by 17-points to 15 at the R-D-S.

Despite the defeat, Leinster continue to top the table ahead of the final round of games later this month.

RACING

The two-day Tramore festival begins today where Grand National hero Davy Russell will be riding in four of the seven races on the card.

Russell, who guided Gordon Elliott’s Tiger Roll to win Saturday’s Aintree showpiece, will get the leg up on John Kiely’s Decision Time in the opening mares’ maiden hurdle (1.50).

Henry de Bromhead, also successful at Aintree on Saturday when Identity Thief won the Grade 1 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle, will be bidding to get on the score sheet at his local track, and has two leading contenders in the following maiden hurdle (2.30) in the shape of Aherlow and Monatomic.

Willie Mullins has just one runner on the card, Pylonthepreassure, who sets a high standard in the Waterford and Tramore Racecourse Annual Members Chase (3.25).

Racing begins at Tramore at 1.50pm and the ground is currently heavy.

There’s a full Flat fixture at Cork, the highlight being the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes (2.30) in which Willie McCreery’s Bloomfield is likely to take some stopping.

Clear Skies represents Aidan O’Brien in the race while Jim Bolger, who notched his first win of 2018 at Leopardstown on Saturday, is represented by Glamorous Approach.

The Follow Us On Facebook Handicap (3.35) is quite an interesting contest with Michael Halford’s Saltonstall, the Jessica Harrington-trained Gymkhana and Denis Hogan’s Allegio at the head of the market for the five-runner contest.

Meanwhile, last season’s Eyrefield Stakes runner-up Giuseppe Garibaldi looks to have been provided a good opportunity to get off the mark for Aidan O’Brien and Seamie Heffernan in the Blackwater Maiden (4.10).

The ground is heavy at Cork and racing is underway there at 2.00pm.

Irish racing previews and news bulletins are brought to you by Horse Racing Ireland and the Racing Post