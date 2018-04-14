RUGBY

Munster secured a home quarter final in the Pro 14 playoffs following their victory over Cheetas.

Johann van Graan’s side went into the break 17 – 7 down, but mounted an incredible comeback in the second half which saw them keep the South African side scoreless.

Three penalties from Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan reduced the deficit to a single point after the restart.

Conor Murray kicked the winner 14 minutes from time as the reds claimed a stunning 19-7 win.

Meanwhile, Ulster defeated Ospreys 8 – 0 and Connacht were beaten 35 -22 by Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors.

Leinster welcome Bennetton to the RDS this evening aiming for a win to consolidate their place at the top of Conference B heading into the final round of the Pro 14’s regular season.

The returning Sean O’Brien has been named to start in the back row alongside Jordi Murphy and Max Deegan.



SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Dundalk remain top of the table following a 2 – 0 win over bottom side Bray Wanderers.

The Lilywhites goals came courtesy of Patrick Hoban and John Mountney.

Cork City climbed up to second thanks to a 1 – 0 victory over St Pat’s.

Derry City’s 100% record at the Brandywell remains intact after they defeated Waterford 1 – 0.

Bohemians struck late on to claim a dramatic 2 – 1 win against Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.



Manchester City can edge closer to winning the Premier League title today.

They face Tottenham in today’s late game.

A win for City would mean Manchester United need to beat West Brom on Sunday to stop their rivals being crowned champions this week.

At 3 Burnley host Leicester, Brighton go to Crystal Palace, Swansea entertain Everton and Huddersfield entertain Watford.

The half past 5 kick off takes place at Anfield, where Liverpool will look to carry the momentum of their Champions League win over Man City into their game against Bournemouth.



Southampton and Chelsea get the day’s action underway at 1230.

Aston Villa have kept themselves in the hunt for an automatic promotion place in the Championship.

They beat Leeds 1-nil to move within two points of second placed Fulham.

Leeds remain down in 14th.



Former England defender Stephen Warnock will retire at the end of the season.

He’s currently on loan at Bradford from Burton – and also represented sides including Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Wigan during his career.

Warnock was part of the national team squad for the 2010 World Cup.

RACING

Two horses have been withdrawn from this afternoons Grand National at Aintree.

The 5.15 contest is set to be run on the softest ground for a number of years.

From Aintree, Mike Vince http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gnpreview.mp3

The Pentagon, ante post second favourite for the Investec Epsom Derby in June, is the star attraction in the Group 3 P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (3.50) at Leopardstown today afternoon where the first race is due off at 1.40pm.

The Racing Post Trophy third last October will be partnered by Ryan Moore bidding to provide his trainer Aidan O’Brien with an eighth win in the race. O’Brien has three of the five runners declared for the 1m2f contest with stable companion Nelson partnered by his son Donnacha and Beresford Stakes runner-up Delano Roosevelt ridden by Seamie Heffernan.

Jessica Harrington’s Royal Ascot Albany Stakes runner-up Alpha Centauri is one of 14 fillies declared for the Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes (2.45), a race that has produced three English 1,000 Guineas winners in the last six years.

Aidan O’Brien launches a four-strong challenge here headed by the promising I Can Fly and Ryan Moore. She was placed at Group 3 level on her final start last term having previously made a winning debut at Dundalk. Group 3 Anglesey Stakes heroine Actress, Leopardstown maiden winner Sarrocchi and the Group 3 runner-up Butterscotch complete the O’Brien quartet.

US Navy Flag is the highest rated Ballydoyle contender in the four-runner Ballylinch Stud 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes (2.10). Run over seven furlongs for the first time since 1993, Seamie Heffernan teams up with US Navy Flag who was the first horse in 35 year to complete the Middle Park-Dewhurst Stakes double. Ryan Moore will partner stable companion Gustav Klimt while Killavullan Stakes winner Kenya completes the Ballydoyle challenge under Donacha O’Brien. The small field is completed by Cork winner Imaging bidding to provide Rosewell House trainer Dermot Weld with his eighth win in the race.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will start fourth on the grid for tomorrow morning’s Chinese Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel qualified on pole position.

Vettel – who won the opening two races of the season – has Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikonnen alongside him on the front row.

Hamilton’s fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start from third place.

