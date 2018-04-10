SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland women’s side can take a massive step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup finals tonight.

They welcome European champions the Netherlands to Tallaght.

The sides are level on points at the top of their qualification group and Ireland held the Dutch to a scoreless draw when they met in November.

Irish manager Colin Bell says Holland have a point to prove http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/colinbell.mp3

Peamount United striker Amber Barrett scored the 87th minute winner for Ireland against Slovakia on Friday.

It was the 22-year-old’s first international goal.

She says the Irish supporters were vital in Tallaght last week, and feels they will play a key role in this game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amberbarrett.mp3

Kick off is at 7.00



Manchester City need to pull off an incredible comeback if they’re to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League tonight.

They’re 3-nil down going into the home leg of their last eight tie with Liverpool.

Midfielder Fernandinho says they haven’t given up on going through http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mancity-1.mp3

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says City’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend shows this tie is not over http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lpool.mp3

Roma also need a remarkable comeback this evening.

They are trailing Barcelona 4-1 heading into the second leg of their quarter final in the Italian capital.



The race for promotion to the Premier League continues in the Championship tonight.

Second placed Cardiff play host to fourth placed Aston Villa.

Fulham are just two-points adrift of the automatic promotion places ahead of thier game against Reading at Craven Cottage.

Former Limerick defender Barry Cotter could make his Ipswich debut against struggling Barnsley at Portman Road.



Dundalk edged out St. Patrick’s Atheltic in an E-A Sports Cup epic at Richmond Park last night.

The Lilywhites won 8-7 on penalties to reach the quarter finals.

The sides had finished 2-2 after 90-minutes, and 4-4 after extra time.

A late Ben O’Riordan header gave Cobh Ramblers a 1-nil win away to Limerick to earn their quarter final spot.

Drogheda edged out a ten-man St. Mochta’s 3-2 to set up a second round meeting with Shelbourne.



BOXING

British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua says he’s willing to offer Deontay Wilder a rematch in America – if he comes to the UK for a world title fight before then.

Joshua’s aiming to take Wilder’s WBC belt – and wants to do it at Wembley or in Cardiff.



