GOLF

Patrick Reed says he’s achieved a childhood dream by becoming the US Masters champion.

The American finished on 15-under-par, one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler.

He’d gone into the last day at Augusta three shots ahead of Rory McIlroy, whose challenge faded to 9-under.

Reed knows he wasn't fancied to see out victory

Rory McIlroy says he is determined to bounce back following a disappointing finish to the Masters.

The Ulsterman missed five putts from 10 feet or less on the front nine on his way to finishing the tournament in a share of 5th place.

McIlroy is convinced he will win at Augusta at some stage



SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says their failure to beat West Ham sums up why they’ll probably miss out on a place in the Premier League’s top four.

His side dominated at Stamford Bridge but failed to add to their opening goal, eventually drawing 1-all.

It leaves Chelsea 10 points off a Champions League place with just six games to play



In the EA Sports Cup this evening, Drogheda United host St Mochtas in the first round.

In the second round, St Patrick’s Athletic entertain Dundalk and it’s Limerick versus Cobh Ramblers.

All games kick off at 7.45.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny have won their 18th Allianz National Hurling League title.

The Cats produced a strong second half performance to defeat Tipperary by 2-23 to 2-17 at Nowlan Park.

Walter Walsh’s goal early in the second half propelled Kilkenny to victory, as TJ Reid scored 15 points.

Jason Forde scored 2-12 for Tipperary.

The Kilkenny goalkeeper is Eoin Murphy

MOTORSPORT

Double champion Derek Tohill got his bid for a hat trick off to a good start by dominating yesterday’s opening round of the Parts for Cars National Rallycross Championship at Mondello Park, once again beating regular rival Noel Greene into second place.

Tohill led his fellow Dubliner in the heats to start the Supercar Final from pole position, and he led Greene all the way to guarantee another pole spot for the main race of the day, the Super Final. However, he got a bad start and Greene led the opening lap, only for Tohill to dive up the inside at the first corner of lap two, staying ahead to the finish.

Monaghan’s Moffett brothers, Josh and Sam, took first and second places in the UAC Easter Stages Rally, finishing just four seconds apart after two days rallying through the Co Antrim stages.

They took the top two points scoring positions in the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Championship in West Cork last month in the same order, and are now firmly established at the top of the leaderboard.

BASKETBALL

Four huge finals took center stage at the University of Limerick as the 2018 Intervarsities came to a thrilling conclusion, with NUIG (men) and DCU (women) both completing league and varsity doubles this season.

The Men’s Division A final was one of the games of the day, as NUIG ran out 78-70 point winners in a thriller against Ulster University in a repeat of this year’s league final. Huge performances from MVP Tomas Mitkus and Eoin Rockall in particular helped drive NUIG forward, with Kenneth Hansberry chipping in with some huge scores in the closing quarter to edge the tribesmen ahead. UU were just as strong though, with Luke Eddy leading from the point, while Keelan Cairns made some vital scores down the stretch to keep the game in the melting pot. It was NUIG’s day though, and leading by three points at the end of the third, they rallied well against a big Keelan Cairns fourth quarter comeback to hold out for victory.

In the Women’s Division A final meanwhile, DCU also made it a league and varsity double this afternoon as they stormed home to glory with a 76-60 point win over Ulster University. In a game that was also a repeat of this year’s league final, DCU were pushed all the way by a hugely talented UU side, but managed to drive on in the fourth to retain their Varsity crown. Nia Moore was the stand out star for Ulster, bagging 23 points despite fantastic defence from DCU’s Alex Masaquel, the latter scooping the MVP award after a huge 21-point display for the Dubliners. A close and nervy opening quarter saw nothing between the teams, with DCU just edging it 21-18. It stayed neck-in-neck throughout, before a huge fourth quarter display from DCU, including vital scores from Aoife Maguire and some big threes from Tiffany Corselli saw them home to glory.

In the Men’s Division B final, Seamus Hickey and Diarmuid O’Shea were on form for the hosts in Limerick today, as they ran out 71-60 point winners over DCU in the decider. In another of the closest games of the day, nothing separated the sides throughout, with Conor Gilligan and Andy McGeever shining bright for the Dubliners. It was in the fourth quarter before some daylight finally came between them on the scoreboard, with three back-to-back three-pointers from O’Shea followed quickly by a three and a quick basket from Hickey, and UL ran out 11-point winners in the end.

In the Women’s Division B final, Shannon Brady inspired Trinity College Dublin to their intervarsities title this morning, as she netted 35 points to see her team home to a 68-44 point victory over UCD. A huge first quarter display from Trinity laid the marker for things to come, as they drove into a 26-4 point lead early on, with Brady bagging 17 of those opening quarter points. Solid performances from Sarah Kenny and Aoife O’Halloran kept UCD’s efforts at bay, and despite good displays from Fiona Whitely and Catherine Connaire, Trinity were in control throughout and ran out 68-44 point winners in the end.