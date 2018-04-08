GOLF

Rory McIlroy will go into the final round of the US Masters just three shots behind leader Patrick Reed.

The Northern Irishman – who’s going for his first ever win at Augusta – is second on 11-under-par.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood hit the joint lowest score of the week to move onto 6-under with Tiger Woods remaining way back on 4-over.



RUGBY

Munster won 39-22 at the Southern Kings in the Pro14.

SOCCER

Manchester City have been made to wait in their bid to become Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-nil up against their rivals Manchester United but lost 3-2 last night.

Paul Pogba scored twice and Chris Smalling grabbed the winner as United spoiled the party at the Etihad.



Southampton desperately need a win this lunchtime in their bid to beat the drop in the Premier League.

The Saints, who are three points adrift of safety, make the trip to Arsenal for a 2.15 start.

At 4 Chelsea host West Ham.

Celtic can move 13-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership if they win at Hamilton Academical this lunchtime.

Hamilton haven’t beaten the Hoops since October 2014.

Kick-off is at 12.30





GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary bid to become Division One champions in the Allianz Hurling League for the first time since 2008 this afternoon.

Michael Ryan’s side, who lost to Galway in last year’s decider, make the trip to Nowlan Park to face their old rivals Kilkenny at 3.30.

The first game of the double header at Nowlan Park sees Kilkenny defend their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie crown against Cork from 1.30.

It’s the fourth year in-a-row that those two counties have contested the decider.



BOXING

Kildare’s Dennis Hogan has secured a W-B-O World light-middleweight title shot.

He’s got the unanimous decision from all the judges against Manchester’s Jimmy Kelly in Brisbane.

Hogan, who will is now the mandatory challenger, will face wither Sadam Ali or Liam Smith later this year – they clash for the belt on May 12th.