GOLF

Rory McIlroy says he’s a bit frustrated despite staying in contention towards the top of the leader board at the US Masters.

The Northern Irishman’s five shots behind pacesetter Patrick Reed at Augusta.

Reed leads the way at the halfway point, by two shots on 9 under.

Tiger Woods just about made the cut-but is 4 over.

SOCCER

Manchester City can clinch the Premier League title today.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be crowned champions if they defeat their arch rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

That’s todays late game – the Merseyside derby kicks off todays top flight action.

Everton host Liverpool from 1230.

At 3, Bournemouth host Crystal Palace, Huddersfield go to Brighton, Leicester entertain Newcastle, Spurs make the trip to Stoke, Watford and Burnley face off at Vicarage Road and bottom side West Brom invite Swansea to the Hawthorns.

RUGBY

There was mixed news for the Irish provinces in the Pro 14 last night.

Ulster claimed a 32-20 win over Edinburgh, while Connacht were hammered 39-10 by Ospreys.

Leinster and Munster are both in action today.

Devin Toner captains the blues for the very first time this afternoon, when they host Zebre at the RDS.

Meanwhile, Conor O’Brien will make his first home start for the province.

CJ Stander will lead Munster out in his native South Africa for their first meeting of the season with the Southern Kings.

RACING

There’s racing today at Navan, where the going is expected to be heavy.

The first race goes to post at 2.10.