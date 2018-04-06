GOLF

Rory McIlroy is three shots off the lead heading into the second day of the Masters.

The Ulsterman holds a share of 4th place having shot four birdies and a bogie during a three under par opening round of 69.

It’s McIlroy’s best start to the Masters in seven years.

The Ulster man is pleased with his performance so far…

Jordan Speith sits on top of the leaderboard on 6 under.

The 2015 winner carded five successive birdies before a bogie on the last hole yesterday.

Speith is two shots ahead of Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau, who dislocated his ankle celebrating a hole in one during the par 3 contest on Wednesday.

Phil Michelson is 2 under, Tiger Woods is 1 over par and Sergio Garcia is unlikely to make the cut.

The defending champion starts the day on 9 over par, having put five shots in the water to card a record equalling 13 on the 15th hole.

GAA

The Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 3 semi-final between Kerry and Clare will now take place at Healy Park in Abbeydorney this Sunday.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, it was proving difficult to locate a neutral pitch in a playable condition.

Therefore, both counties were asked to suggest a pitch and a coin toss decided the venue as Abbeydorney.

+++++

There’s a change of venue to one of this weekend’s Junior Club Championship games.

The clash between Castlegregory and Scartaglin will now go ahead at 6.30 tomorrow evening at the Lewis Road Pitch in Killarney.

Boxing

Christopher Mongans will box for an All Ireland Boy 2 54Kg Title

The Tralee Boxing Clubman made his way to the final after a convincing 5-0 win over a much-fancied Jake Buckley of Rosslare Boxing Club.

Soccer

Two goals apiece for Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette in a sparkling first half display put Arsenal in control of their Europa League quarter final last night.

Arsene Wenger’s side were 4-1 winners at home to C-S-K-A Moscow.

Atletico Madrid will take a 2-nil lead to Lisbon for their second leg with Sporting.

Marseille will need to overturn a 1-nil defecit to R-B Leipzig at the Velodrome next week.

While Lazio were 4-2 winners at home to Salzburg.

Rugby

Ultan Dillane starts at second row for Connacht’s clash with Ospreys tonight.

A win for the Western province would continue their push for a Pro 14 playoff place.

Meanwhile, Rory Best returns to the Ulster front row for their meeting with Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Both games have 7.35 starts.

DARTS

Tributes have poured in overnight for Eric Bristow, who died last night at the age of just 60.

The five-time world champion suffered a heart attack while attending the Premier League darts at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

One of the sport’s first genuine superstars, Bristow won the first of five world championships in 1980.

GREYHOUND RACING

A busy two nights of racing at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tralee gets underway tonight featuring the semi-finals of the ‘John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial’.

The first in a 10-race card goes at 7.42.

Meanwhile, entries are now being taken for the Lee Strand A3 Confined 550 yards which begins on the 20th of April.

Entries to the racing office or for unrecorded trial enquiries, call 061 448057.

Horse Racing

Wetherby and Wexford are off due to the weather.

Fontwell is off at 5 past 2 with the going heavy-soft in places

Lingfield starts at 20 past 2 with the going standard

Today’s homecard is Dundalk with the going standard and the first off at 6.

The next sports on Radio Kerry will be after news at 11…