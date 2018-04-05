SOCCER

Liverpool took a huge step towards the Champions League semi-final after a 3-nil first leg win over Premier League leaders, Manchester City at Anfield.

Mo Salah opened the scoring with his 39th goal of the season, but was forced off after the break with a suspected groin injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane were also on target for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola’s side are facing an uphill battle in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, but City beat Liverpool 5-nil at the same venue in September.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp says he and his players can’t celebrate yet.

AUDIO – KLOPPTHUR

In the night’s other quarter-final, two own goals helped Barcelona to a 4-1 win over Roma at the Camp Nou.

Arsenal play their first European quarter final in eight-years this evening.

Arsene Wenger’s side welcome C-S-K-A Moscow to the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their Europa League last eight encounter.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid host Sporting Lisbon, Lazio play F-C Salzburg and Leipzig go up against Marseille.

All of tonight’s games have 8.05 starts.

—

Premier League clubs will hold a moment’s applause ahead of their games this weekend in memory of former England captain Ray Wilkins.

He died yesterday at the age of 61.

Wilkins started his career at Chelsea, before spells at Manchester United and QPR.

—

Celtic were held to a scoreless draw at home to Dundee last night.

The result still extends their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to 10 points.

GOLF

The Masters, the first golf Major of 2018, tees off at Augusta National today.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are among the 87 players aiming to win the famous Green Jacket.

The tournament tees off at 1.30, Woods will take to the course at 3.42, with McIlroy due to start at 20 to 7.

The Ulsterman is hoping to claim the only major title he has yet to win and complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy says that can’t be a distraction.

AUDIO – RORYTHUR

GAELIC GAMES

Graham Shine is to step down as the Kerry Ladies Football Manager.

He announced his decision to management and senior players last night.

He said felt that with his new business and family commitments he could not give a 100 % to the team and he felt that this was unfair on them.

Graham wished the team the very best for the future.

Kerry LGFA have thanked Graham Shine for his committment to Kerry Ladies Football over the last number of years.

During his time with the Kerry ladies set-up, Shine led the Kingdom to 2 Munster and 2 All Ireland titles at U/16 level as well as winning the Munster Senior Championship and reaching an All Ireland semi final in 2017.

Kerry LGFA will put in place an intern management for this Saturday’s Lidl National Football game when Kerry travel to play Dublin.

—

Coming up at Lunchtime, we’ll have a full round-up of last night’s results from the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League

Last night in Credit Union Division1, Causeway 0-19 Ballyduff 0-8

Two Results from last night’s North Kerry Ladies League Under 12s sponsored by Billy Kissane Meats

Division 3 – Moyvane 1-13 v Duagh 0-02

Division 4 – Austin Stacks Rockets 5-03 v Churchill 2-09

—

There’s one game tonight in the Minor Football League Div 1

Cordal-Scartaglin take on Austin Stacks at 6.30 in Cordal.

In Round 1 of the U16 East Kerry League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Rathmore take on Dr Crokes at 6.30 in Rathmore.

This evening In the U-16 Co Hurling League Div 1:

Kenmare/Kilgarvan host Ballyduff

In Division 2

Kilmoyley entertain Kenmare/Kilgarvan – both games are 6.30.

Returning to Ladies Football, there are plenty of games tonight in all four divisions of the Under 16 County League and all games throw-in at 7pm.

BADMINTON

In last night’s CPC.IE Div 4 Mixed League Final

Moyvane overcame Ballyheigue 5 – 2.

RACING today is cross channel on the standard tracks in Wolverhampton at 2.10 and Chelmsford at 5.45.