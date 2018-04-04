SOCCER

One of the greatest ever Champions League goals helped Real Madrid to a 3-nil first leg win, away to Juventus in the Champions League quarter finals last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrobatic second goal even had the home fans on their feet in Turin.

Juve also ended the game with ten men after Paulo Dee-bah-lah picked up a second yellow card.

Elsewhere last night, Bayern Munich came from behind to win 2-1 at Seville.

Tonight’s quarter final action sees 5-times champions Liverpool entertain Manchester City at Anfield.

City boss, Pep Guardiola says his team must dig deep to overcome a side that has as much European pedigree as Liverpool.

Kick off at Anfield is at 7.45.

At the same time, Barcelona welcome Roma to the Camp Nou.

A David Meyler penalty helped frustrate the Championship leaders last night.

Wolves were held to a 2-2 draw by Hull at Molineux.

Conor Hourihane and Scott Hogan both found the net for Aston Villa in their 3-nil win at home to ten-man Reading.

Fulham are within 5-points of the top-2 following a 2-nil win at home to Leeds.

While Birmingham are five points off the bottom-3 courtesy of a 1-nil win at Bolton.

IN LOCAL SOCCER

Last night in the Kerry Schoolboys Girls League

John Murphy 12’s Cup – Killorglin B 6-1 Park C

Tom Hayes 14’s Cup – MEK were beaten 5-0 at home by Park A

Killarney Plaza 15 Division 1 – Killorglin B 3-2 Ballyhar

Tralee Trophy World 16 Division 2 – Mastergeeha 4-3 Park B

GAELIC GAMES

Results from Round 1 of the North Kerry Minor Hurling League

In Division 1 – Causeway + Ballyheigue beat Crotta 1.13 to 1.10

The game between St Brendan’s and Abbeydorney was postponed until next Sunday, the 8th of April due to an unplayable pitch.

In Division 2 – Ballyduff had a one-point win over Lixnaw on a 3.10 to 3.09 scoreline while Kilmoyley were well beaten by Tralee Parnells, 6.18 to 0.12

In the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 9

Dr. Crokes B 4.08 Milltown Castlemaine 2.06

In the Cumann na mBan North Kerry Ladies

Under 12

Division 1 ; Austin Stacks 4-12 v Abbeydorney 2-01

Division 3 ; Ballyduff 2-04 v John Mitchels 4-08

Division 4 ; Ballymac Gold 1-04 v Annascaul 2-10

In tonight’s games:

Division 3 ; Moyvane and Duagh meet at 7-00 in a game that has been switched to take place in Duagh

Division 4 ; Austin Stacks Rockets face Churchill at 6-30 in Connolly Park

RUGBY

Craig Gilroy will not be available for selection for the Ulster’s Pro 14 trip to Edinburgh on Friday as he is subject to an internal review.

The Ireland winger has “apologised unreservedly” for any offence caused by a WhatsApp message he sent which was used as evidence during the Belfast rape trial.

Robbie Henshaw is making a charge to be fit for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final.

The Centre is seven weeks into a 10 week recovery from a shoulder injury and could feature in the Aviva Stadium clash with the Scarlets in 17 days time.

GOLF

Preparations continue for the Masters today, with the traditional Par 3 competition.

Yesterday saw Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson set aside former tensions to practice together.

Woods was grouped with Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman for tomorrow’s opening round at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy will be one of the last ones out tomorrow in a group that also includes world number 3 and Irish Open champion Jon Rahm, and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.

BADMINTON

CPC.IE Mixed League Finals.

Div 2. Killarney 5 Moyvane 2.

Div 5. Castleisland 4 Moyvane 1.

Tonight in the Mixed League Div 4 Final, Ballyheigue take on Moyvane in Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Leopardstown this afternoon, where the first goes to post at 3.30. The going there is soft and soft to heavy in places.

Cross channel action is at:

Lingfield, Southwell and Kempton are off at 1.40, 1.50 and 5.45 respectively and the going is standard at all three venues.

Racing at Catterick has been abandoned.