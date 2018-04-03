RUGBY

Sean O’Brien is said to be facing a race against time to be fit for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi final against Scarlets.

The influential flanker was thought to be close to a return from a shoulder injury ahead of Saturday’s win over Saracens, but reports claim he sidelined for another three weeks.

SOCCER

Sligo Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City are the first three teams into the third round of the E-A Sports Cup.

Former Liverpool striker Adam Morgan was on target in Sligo’s 1-nil victory at Galway.

Derry City recovered from going 1-nil down to edge out their neighbours Finn Harps 2-1.

Bohemians held their nerve on penalties to defeat U-C-D 5-3 on spot kicks at Dalymount Park.

Five other ties were postponed in the competition yesterday due to waterlogged pitches.

(Both games in 1945)

Real Madrid continue their bid to win a third Champions League title in-a-row continues this evening.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are in Turin to face Italian champions Juventus in the first leg of their quarter-final – in what’s a repeat of the 2017 final.

Juventus, who accounted for Tottenham in the round of 16, are last team to beat Madrid in a knockout European tie.

Tonight’s other quarter-final first-leg sees Manchester United’s conquerors Sevilla host five-time winners Bayern Munich.

Munich have lost their last five games in Spain while it’s Sevilla’s first time to play in the last-eight in 60 years.

SkyBet Championship leaders Wolves host struggling Hull City this evening.

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty is suspended for Wolves.

Third-place Fulham are at home to Leeds, Aston Villa look to keep up their playoff push with victory over Reading.

While the 8pm kick off sees Bolton host Birmingham.

Cardiff have edged closer to Premier League promotion – after scoring a stoppage time equaliser at Sheffield United.

They drew 1-all, which gives the second placed side an eight point buffer between themselves and the places below the automatic promotion spots.

The result meant Middlesbrough stayed in the play-off zone.

Nigel Pearson and Michael Appleton are among the frontrunners to become the next West Brom manager.

The Premier League’s bottom side have parted company with Alan Pardew.

First-team coach Darren Moore is expected to be in charge for the rest of the season.

Former West Brom striker Don Goodman thinks a permanent successor needs to be appointed as soon as possible to get planning for a promotion bid from the Championship http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/goodman.mp3

GOLF

Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg has won the first “major” of the women’s season.

She beat South Korea’s Inbee Park in an eight-hole play-off to secure the title at the ANA Inspiration in California.



RACING

Fairyhouse is off today.

The course is unfit for racing following 10 millimetres of rain overnight.