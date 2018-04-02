ATHLETICS

The Jack O’Keeffe road race is on in Kiskeam today; the Juveniles in the village at 12 and the Seniors and Masters 4 mile road race is from Boherbue to Kiskeam at 2.



GOLF

England’s Ian Poulter is heading to next week’s US Masters – after his dramatic win at the Houston Open.

He claimed the final spot at the season’s opening major by beating American Beau Hossler in a sudden-death play-off in Texas.

Paul Dunne finished eighth on 13-under par, Shane Lowry was a shot further back on 12-under with Seamus Power 60th.

SOCCER

There are 8 second round games down for decision today in the EA Sports Cup.

Among the matches, defending champions Dundalk are away to St Pats in an all-Premier Division encounter.

And the pick of the games looks like being at the R-S-C, where Waterford host league leaders Cork City.

Both of those matches start at 3.

Cross channel, Cardiff can move within three points of leaders Wolves.

Neil Warnock’s side are away to Sheffield United, with kick off at 7.45.

Cardiff will aim to keep the pressure on SkyBet Championship leaders Wolves tonight.

A win at Sheffield United would see them move within three points of the pacesetters – who aren’t in action until tomorrow.

Before that, promotion hopefuls Derby go to Preston at lunchtime.

Middlesbrough will keep their place in the play-off places by winning against struggling Burton.

Bristol City and Millwall look to maintain their push for a top six finish against Brentford and Ipswich respectively.

At the other end of the table – Sunderland continue their bid to avoid a second successive relegation when they host Sheffield Wednesday.

Fellow strugglers Barnsley are at Nottingham Forest, while QPR take on Norwich at Loftus Road.

Dundee have a four point cushion ahead of the Scottish Premiership’s relegation places this morning.

They ended a run of five home defeats by coming from behind to draw 1-all with Hearts.

Craig Levein’s side have all-but guaranteed a top six finish – but needed a win at Dens Park to make sure.

HORSE RACING

The €500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) takes centre stage at Fairyhouse today, with 17 of the 30 declared runners trained by the two leading trainers in Ireland Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins.

Both trainers are seeking their first win in the 3m5f contest and Elliott’s main hopes among his 13 are Folsom Blue and Thyestes hero Monbeg Notorious. He also runs the top-weight Outlander, Dounikos, Lord Scoundrel, Tell Us More, Jetstream Jack, The Paparrazi Kid, General Principle, Bless The Wings, Sutton Manor, Squouateur and Woods Well.

Mullins’ big hope among his quartet is Bellshill, winner of the Bobbyjo Chase, and is joined by stable companion Pairofbrowneyes, winner of the Leinster National on his first start for the champion trainer. Kemboy and Isleofhopeanddreams complete his quartet.

Un De Sceaux beaten favourite in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival is the star attraction in the Grade 2 Devenish Chase (4.25). The 16-times winner trained by Willie Mullins is joined by stable companion Ballycasey among the eight runners declared with Eddie Harty’s Coney island and the progressive Doctor Phoenix from the Gordon Elliott yard making this a cracking contest.

Mullins runs seven of the 13 declared in the Grade 2 Keelings Irish Strawberry Hurdle (3.50) including Cheltenham Festival winner Blue Berry owned by bookmaker Luke McMahon. The race also includes the Jessica Harrington-trained 2014 Champion Hurdle hero Jezki.

The going at Fairyhouse is soft to heavy, heavy in places with heavy rain expected overnight into tomorrow.

Cork stages an eight-race card today starting at 1.45pm where the €16,000 Fitzgeralds Vienna Woods Handicap Chase (2.55) is the richest race with seven-runners declared.

Adrian Maguire’s Knockraha Pylon heads the septet ridden by his son Finny. The 8yo, seeking her second chase success, has four wins to her credit including three at Thurles and registered a course victory over hurdles here back in December 2016.

Jim Dreaper’s Sizingdowntherhine faces eight rivals in the Coolmore NH Sires Maiden Hunters Chase (4.05) bidding to put behind a below par run when favourite for a similar contest at Down Royal.

A field of six go to post for the Jack Tyner Memorial Hunters Chase (4.40) including stable companion Venitien De Mai, also a beaten favourite last time. Both runners are partnered by top amateur Derek O’Connor.

The going at Cork is heavy.

TENNIS

John Isner’s pulled off a shock win to claim the Miami Open tennis title.

He came back from a set down to beat German fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the final – 6-7 6-4 6-4.

CRICKET

Day four of England’s second cricket Test with New Zealand’s been cut short – because of bad light in Christchurch.

Joe Root’s side are in a strong position – after setting their hosts a target of 382.

At the close, New Zealand were 42 without loss in reply.