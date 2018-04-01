RUGBY

Leinster will be looking to join Munster in the semi finals of the Champions Cup this afternoon.

Leo Cullen’s men face a tough task, however.

They go up against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

Kick off is at 3.30pm.

Munster reached the last four yesterday, with a dramatic one point win over Toulon at Thomond Park.

They will face either Clermont Auvergne or Racing 92, who clash in their quarter final at 1pm today.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway are chasing a first Allianz Football League Division 1 title since 1981 this afternoon.

The Tribesmen come up against Dublin, who are seeking to win a fifth league crown in six years.

The sides met in the League just two weeks ago, when they drew.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the Division 2 Final, Cavan face Roscommon from 2pm.

Wexford and Kilkenny will also go head-to-head for a place in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final today.

They clash in the semi final at Innovate Wexford Park from 2pm with Tipperary awaiting in the final.

Tipperary are the first team into the Final.

Last year’s beaten finalists have defeated Limerick by 2-31 to 1-31 after extra-time.

Armagh won the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final, with a 1-16 to 0-17 win over Fermanagh.

SOCCER

Manchester City can become Premier League champions next weekend by beating rivals Manchester United.

The leaders set-up the opportunity by winning 3-1 at Everton.

Chelsea will be looking to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four this afternoon.

They welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge, knowing victory would see them move to within two points of the Champions League places.

Kick off is at 4pm.

Before that, Arsenal welcome relegation-threatened Stoke City to The Emirates from 1:30pm.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made an instant impression on his debut as a substitute for LA Galaxy.

The Swedish striker scored twice, including a stunning goal from distance, as his side came from 3-nil down to beat city rivals Los Angeles FC 4-3 in Major League Soccer.

Ibrahimovic recently left Manchester United, and took a huge pay cut compared to what he’s been on recently.

GOLF

Paul Dunne has given himself a great chance of qualifying for next weeks Masters at Augusta.

The Greystones man is 12 under par, and just two shots back from the leaders Ian Poulter and Beau Hossler, heading into the final round of the Houston Open tonight.

The winner of the event secures a place at next week’s first major of the year.

Shane Lowry has an outside chance heading into the final day, he’s nine under, but Seamus Power has fallen back to three under par.

BOXING

Britain’s Anthony Joshua has taken another step towards becoming the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

He added the WBO belt to his WBA and IBF titles by winning his unification fight against Joseph Parker of New Zealand in Cardiff.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland’s Ryan Burnett retained his WBA world bantamweight title with a points decision victory over Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo (pron: par-eh-ho).

HORSE RACING

Thunder Snow has won the US$10 million Dubai world Cup at meydan racecourse, giving trainer Saeed Bin Suroor his 8th win in the 10 furlong contest.

It was a first success in the contest for jockey Christophe Soumillion, with Thunder Snow breaking the course record on his way to victory leading from the front throughout.

Cheltenham Festival heroine Shattered Love will face eight rivals in the Grade 1 Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase (4.30) on the opening day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival this afternoon, a race dominated entirely by runners from the title-chasing yards of Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins.

The Elliott-trained Shattered Love was a comprehensive winner of the JLT Novices’ Chase and turns out less than three weeks later to bid for her third Grade One success of the season. The Cullentra House trainer, who was successful with Realt Mor in 2013, also runs The Storyteller, winner of the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate at Cheltenham, along with Tombstone and Tycoon Prince.

Mullins, who has yet to win this 2m4f contest, has five of the nine runners and will be represented by Al Boum Photo, Invitation Only, Saturnas, Montalbano and Up For Review.

French import Laurina, facile winner of the Grade 2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, will be a short price to account for 11 rivals in the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle (2.50). Bidding to provide her trainer Willie Mullins with his fourth win in the race in the last six years, she is joined by stable companions’ Cut The Mustard, Pietralunga, Redhotfillypeppers and Salsaretta.

Gordon Elliott relies solely on Lackaneen Leader, with Emma Lavelle supplying the only British-trained runner, Woolstone One ridden by Gavin Sheehan.

Elliott’s Blow By Blow is another Cheltenham winner on show in the Grade Two Underwriting Exchange Novice Hurdle (3.20). The Martin Pipe Conditional winner faces seven rivals including stable companion Pallasator with Mullins represented by Duc Des Genievres, Real Steel and Scarpeta.

The ground at Fairyhouse is currently soft to heavy, heavy in places.

Gordon Elliott has won the Imperial Call Chase (3.30) twice in recent years and the Cullentra House trainer is represented by recent Down Royal winner Mala Beach in the 3m event at Cork today.

Elliott won this event with Roi Du Mee in 2013 and Toner D’Oudairies a year later and his sole challenger owned by Chris Jones faces four rivals including recent Wexford scorer Sumos Novios from the Liam Burke yard who looks the main danger on official figures.

The FBD Insurance Handicap Hurdle (4.05) is the richest race on the card with a field of 18 runners declared headed by the Terence O’Brien-trained Articulum. Willie Mullins has three runners declared – Didero Vallis, Steel Wave and Lareena – going in search of the €29,500 winners purse while Gordon Elliott’s sole runner is High Expectations returning to action following a 133-day absence.

The going at Cork is soft to heavy.