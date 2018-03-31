RUGBY

Munster go in seacrh of a place in the Champions Cup semi finals this afternoon.

Johan van Graan’s side take on three-time champions Toulon at Thomond Park, with a 3.15pm kickoff.

Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander all return to the Munster side.

Connacht are also in European action, welcoming Gloucester to the Sportsground in the Challenge Cup quarter finals at one o clock.

Connacht could face the Newcastle Falcons in the last four.

Newcastle were 25-10 winners againat Brive, setting up a semi final against either Connacht or Gloucester.

A Champions Cup semi final against the Scarlets will be on offer for Leinster on Sunday.

The Scarlets were 29-17 winners against La Rochelle to reach the last four for the first time in 11 years.

Should Leinster defeat the defending champions Saracens on Sunday, they’ll host the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

GAA

The first of the Allianz Hurling League semi finals take place this evening.

Last year’s beaten finslists Tiperary host Limerick at Semple Stadium at 7 o clock.

Limerick are unbeaten this season, earning promotion to Division 1A.

In the Allianz Football League, the Division 3 and 4 titles will be decided today at Croke Park.

At three o clock, Carlow and Laois meet in the Division 4 decider, with Armagh and Fermanagh contesting the third division final at five.

There are also two games to be played in Division 2.

Meath take on Louth, knowing a win will see them avoid relagation, while Down face Tipperary in Newry.

Both games throw in at 3pm.

SOCCER

Cork City remain top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, after a 4-0 win away to bottom of the table Bray Wanderers.

Dundalk and Waterford remain just a point back though.

Dundalk saw off Bohemians 3-0, while Waterford were 2-0 winners against Limerick.

In the Premier League, Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park in the 12.30pm kickoff.

Six games get under way at 3pm, among them Manchester United take on Swansea at Old Trafford.

Leaders Man City are away to Everton at 5.30pm.

Wolves are back six points clear at the top of the Championship – despite having two players sent-off at Middlesbrough.

The leaders held on to win 2-1.

Sunderland have moved off the foot of the table, hammering promotion chasing Derby County 4-1.

Republic of Ireland internationals John O’Shea and Aiden McGeady were both on target for Chris Coleman’s side.

HORSE RACING

The numbers game for Monday’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National came into sharp perspective following the final declaration stage on Friday for Ireland’s richest chase, with Gordon Elliott responsible for 13 of the 30 declared runners and Gigginstown House Stud accounting for one third of the field, eight of them trained by Elliott.

Elliott’s squad represents his biggest challenge for a first win in the event, while Gigginstown, who ran 13 in the race a year ago, will be attempting to land the big prize for the fourth time following Hear The Echo (2008) Thunder And Roses (2015) and Rogue Angel (2016).

The Mouse Morris-trained Thunder And Roses, who finished fourth 12 months ago, will again be in the line-up.

Elliott’s Bless The Wings, runner-up in 2016 and again last year, is again declared. “We toyed with the idea of keeping him for the Randox Health Grand National but decided to give him another shot at Monday’s race because he’s run very well in it in the past,” said the trainer.

Brian Hughes has been booked to ride the 13-year-old, who will be the oldest horse in the line-up. Two of Elliott’s runners, Outlander and Jetstream Jack, will wear blinkers for the first time.

Champion jockey-elect Davy Russell rides Dounikos for Elliott and Gigginstown as he bids for a first win in the race while Jack Kennedy rides Monbeg Notorious.

Like Elliott, Willie Mullins has yet to train an Irish National winner and he runs four in his bid to land the prize. David Mullins continues his association with Bellshill, on whom he won the Bobbyjo Chase over the course last month, while Paul Townend again partners Leinster National winner Pairofbrowneyes.

Cork stages a seven-race Flat card today which begins at 2.10pm with the Ticket Sales Online @ corkracecourse.ie Maiden.

Conditions are expected to be heavy, and Ken Condon’s Twenty Minutes and the James Barrett-trained King Of Leinster will be bidding to come through the mud in the opener.

Both have live chances but it’s worth noting that Johnny Murtagh sent out a shock 25-1 winner of this race 12 months ago when conditions were more or less the same.

While the testing ground can prove frustrating for many, one horse that’s sure to revel on the heavy going is Mick Mulvany’s On The Go Again, winner of the Irish Lincolnshire at Naas less than a week ago.

The son of Arakan loves soft ground and will be bidding to add the €25,000 Cork Handicap to his trophy cabinet.

Just three horses line out for the www.corkracecourse.ie Race where all eyes will be on Imaging, trained by Dermot Weld. The son of Oasis Dream could be a Group horse in the making and faces two Joseph O’Brien-trained rivals, Escamillo and Ship Of Dreams, in the 1m heat.