GOLF

Paul Dunne is just two shots off the lead heading into the second day of the weather delayed Houston Open in Texas.

The Wicklow man holds a share of 5th place on 6 under, but still has 4 holes to play in his first round.

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power shot 5 under par opening rounds to keep alive their hopes of grabbing the last place on offer for next week’s Masters.

Shane Lowry is a further shot back.

American Sam Ryder sits on top of the leaderboard on 8 under.

RUGBY

Leinster, Munster and Connacht are all preparing to name their teams for the weekend’s European quarter finals.

Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki are among the Grand Slam winners that are expected to be recalled.

The Southern Province are hoping Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway will be fit for tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash with Toulon at Thomond Park.

Leinster could have Sean O’Brien back from injury for Sunday’s game against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster Captain Peter O’Mahony says they hoping to make their fans proud http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pom-4.mp3

A home semi final will be on offer to Leinster if the Scarlets beat La Rochelle in Wales this evening.

Kick off at Parc y Scarlets is at 5.30.

SOCCER

Cork City will look to preserve top spot in the S-S-E Airtricity Premier Division this evening when they travel to the Wicklow seaside.

John Caulfield’s side are away to a Bray side that have lost their last six-games on the bounce.

Dundalk will be looking to make it three-wins in-a-row when Bohemians visit Oriel Park.

Waterford start the night in third ahead of their trip to struggling Limerick.

After Trevor Clarke’s season came to a premature end and with Ally Gilchrist suspended, Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has a left-back selection headache ahead of their game with Sligo,

And there’s a 7.30 start at the Brandywell, where Derry City entertain St. Pat’s.

It’s a busy Good Friday in the Championship, with leaders Wolves looking to take another step towards promotion when they visit Middlesbrough.

Second and third are also in action this afternoon, with Cardiff hosting lowly Burton, and Fulham making the trip to Norwich.

Preston will look to keep the pressure on those in the playoff spots – they’re away to Sheffield Wednesday,

While Bristol City go to under-pressure Barnsley.