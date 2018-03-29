GOLF

Four Irish golfers are in the last chance saloon, if they want to play at the Masters next week

Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Paul Dunne and Seamus Power are all among the field for the Houston Open which gets underway today.

The only way any of the four will feature next week will be if they win in Houston.

RUGBY

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding must wait before making a return to rugby.

Both players are to be subject to an internal review from the I-R-F-U and Ulster following the conclusion of their trial.

The players will remain relieved of their duties, until officials from the National and Provincial bodies complete the review.

League of Ireland club Drogheda United say they’re horrified by comments made by one of their players on social media in relation to the trial in Belfast.

A club statement says they find such comments disgusting, and they have no place in society.

The First Division outfit say they’ll be conducting an investigation into the matter.

Laois GAA have also distanced themselves from similar comments made by an inter-county footballer.

CRICKET

Australian batsman David Warner has apologised for the ball-tampering scandal, which has seen him banned for a year.

Warner, Test captain Steven Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been suspended for their part in the controversy that has embroiled the sport.

Warner, who has also been striped of his vice captain role, has apologised for causing “distress” to cricket fans “in Australia and all over the world”

HORSE RACING

Fairyhouse hosts one of the biggest National Hunt meetings of the season with their Easter festival from Sunday to Tuesday.

The highlight is the €500,000 Boylesports Irish Grand National on Easter Monday and Fairyhouse General Manager Peter Roe says the race could be one of the most competitive yet…