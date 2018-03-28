SOCCER

They left it late, but the Republic of Ireland under-21s kept up the pressure on Germany in European Championship qualifying Group 5.

A goal from Yeovil defender Shaun Donnellan – six mintues into added time in Tallaght – gave Noel King’s side a 1-nil win over bottom side Azerbaijan last night.

Ireland close the gap on Germany to 3-points after the group leaders were held to a scoreless draw by Kosovo.

===

The Republic of Ireland under-17s will be among the top seeds when the draw for this summer’s finals is made next week.

Colin O’Brien’s side completed their qualifying campaign with a 100 per cent record following yesterday’s 1-nil win over Poland.

In their six games, Ireland only conceded one goal.

Spain warmed up for the 2018 World Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Argentina in Madrid last night.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco scored a hat-trick as the Argentines without injured skipper Lionel Messi suffered a record equalling defeat.

Germany saw their 22-game unbeaten run ended by Brazil.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus got the only goal of their friendly in Berlin.

Scotland were 1-nil winners away to Hungary.

While England and Italy played out a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Players Association has added it’s voice to the growing anger over the cancellation of Allianz Football League games.

The player’s body has hit out at the lack of consultation with their members before the decision to shelve the outstanding Division 4 fixtures.

The games between Laois and Antrim, Wicklow and Limerick and Waterford and Leitrim have been declared ‘null and void’ as they could not be played before the club window in April.

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey says every Inter-County game is crucial to them….

CRICKET

Australian cricket bosses have dropped captain Steve Smith and are sending him home – over the team’s attempt to cheat against South Africa.

Governing body chief James Sutherland says vice-skipper David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will also leave – with more punishments to come.

Head coach Darren Lehmann will stay in his job, as he was unaware of the ball-tampering plot.

Sutherland says they need to take a strong stance on the issue…………