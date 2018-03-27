RUGBY

Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway are facing a race against time to play in Munster’s Champions Cup quarter final against Toulon at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Head coach Johann van Grann has given the pair a Wednesday deadline to prove they are fit following hamstring and knee injuries.

The Province are already without the likes of Chris Farrell, Keith Earls and Tommy O’Donnell.

It will be van Grann’s first knock out game in charge of the Province, and he says the squad won’t use injuries as an excuse http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jvg-5.mp3

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland fans have the chance to see new star Declan Rice in action on home soil tonight.

Just a few days after making his senior debut, the West Ham defending will back on duty with Irish Under 21s in a European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan in Tallaght.

Rice was named Under 19 player of the Year at the F-A-I awards last week, made his first appearance for Martin O’Neill’s side against Turkey on Friday, and was named man of the match.



A win for Ireland’s Under-19s this evening will see them qualify for the European Championships.

Kerry’s Rian O’Sullivan and his team-mates take on Group 5 leaders Portugal in the Northern Portuguese city of Barcelos at 5 Irish time.

The hosts are yet to concede a goal or drop a point in their campaign to date.

Only the group winners go into the Championship Finals in the summer.

Waterford beat U-C-C 4-1 in the E-A Sports Cup to set up a second-round clash with Munster rivals Cork City.

Bray Wanderers are out of the tournament following a 3-nil defeat to Shelbourne

Bohemians came from behind to record a 5-1 win over Cabinteely.

GAELIC GAMES

Shane O’Neill has confirmed his departure as Na Piarsaigh hurling manager.

His final game in charge was Saturday’s All Ireland final replay defeat to Cuala.

Undoubtedly the highlight of his four-year tenure was leading Na Piarsaigh to All Ireland success in 2016.