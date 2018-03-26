GAELIC GAMES

Former Dublin footballer Jason Sherlock has accepted an eight-week ban.

The 1995 All-Ireland winner is currently a member of the management team under senior football boss Jim Gavin.

Footage from last week’s Allianz Football League match appeared to show Sherlock shove Galway player Barry McHugh.

Gavin has confirmed they have accepted the minimum eight-week ban proposed by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee.

Dublin and Galway meet again in the Division One final at Croke Park next Sunday.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has dispelled rumours surrounding Cathal Barrett.

Ryan says there is “no truth” to claims that the 2016 All-Star defender had left the panel.

The Tipp boss revealed after his team’s win against Dublin that Barrett tweaked his hamstring this week in the build up to the game.

SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity League First Division there could be a new team at the top of the table after tonight’s action.

Drogheda United host Finn Harps at United Park with both sides knowing a win could see them replace leaders UCD.

That kicks off at 19:45.

There’s three rescheduled EA Sports Cup first round matches down for decision.

Bohemians host Cabinteely at Dalymount Park.

Bray Wanderers face Shelbourne at the Carlisle Grounds.

And UCC make the trip to the RSC to take on Premier Division high flyers Waterford.

All of those games kick-off at 7:45.

Liverpool player Joe Gomez has been ruled out of England’s friendly with Italy on Tuesday.

The defender’s withdrawn from the squad with an ankle injury he picked up in Friday’s 1-nil win over the Netherlands.

And Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been sent back to his club from international duty with a hamstring injury.

GOLF

Bubba Watson continued his return to form with victory at the W-G-C Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas last night.

The American claimed his second title of the season by beating Kevin Kisner by 7 and 6 in the final.

Watson beat Justin Thomas in the semi finals, to deny Thomas the chance to become World Number One.

MOTORSPORT

Monaghan pair Josh Moffett and Stephen Thornton came through on the closing stages to take a fourteen second victory in the second round of the Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship, Limerick MC’s Treaty Plant Hire event at Silvermines yesterday.

Moffett, a former title holder, lay third for much of the day, but increased his pace just as early leader Andrew Purcell hit trouble, losing 40 seconds and two places to finish behind Barry McKenna, with all three driving Fiesta R5s.

Best of the two wheel drive brigade were David Crossen and Aileen Kelly in their Escort, taking eighth place overall, with Marty Gallagher narrowly beating Derek Mackarel for the Junior class, and finishing twelfth and fourteenth overall, just twelve seconds apart.

The Tynan family dominated the Monaghan Navigation Trial at Newbliss, with Mickey and his nephew Ciaran coming out on top after a challenging 85 mile route, and Mickey’s son Martin taking second place, navigated by Fintan Clerkin.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal finished fourth in the Women’s B Tandem Sprint at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships.

In the men’s tandem event Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne smashed the national record.

Ronan Grimes was 8th in the MC4-5 Scratch Race.

Meanwhile, Sean McKenna and Katharine Smyth have become the first leaders of the National Road Series after hard-fought victories in the Des Hanlon Memorial Road Race in Carlow.

