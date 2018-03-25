RUGBY

Munster have got a measure of revenge for last year’s loss to Scarlets in the PRO14 final.

James Hart, Robin Copeland and Alex Wootton got the tries in the Reds’ 19-7 victory over the defending champions at Thomond Park.

Leinster remain three points clear in Conference B of the Pro 14, despite a 32-18 defeat to the Ospreys.

GAELIC GAMES

Cuala are back-to-back A-I-B All-Ireland Club Senior Hurling champions.

Quick-fire second-half goals from Nicky Kenny and Mark Schutte helped the Dalkey men overcome Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh by 2-17 to 1-17.

With Galway and Dublin already qualified for the Allianz Football League Division One Final, the focus is firmly on the battle to beat the drop in the top-flight.

The meeting between Donegal and Mayo at Ballybofey is a survival shoot-out.

Victory for the hosts would see them stay up while Mayo will escape relegation if they avoid defeat.

Cavan and Roscommon are in pole position to gain promotion in Division Two.

The Rossies host Cork while Cavan are up against fellow promotion hopefuls Tipperary.

Meath will make the drop to Division Three if they fail to beat Down.

The winners of the Division Three clash between Fermanagh and Longford will be promoted.

Offaly will drop to Division Four – if they lose at Westmeath.

Laois will join already promoted Carlow in the Division Four Final should they win the meeting between the sides.



The semi-final line-up will be completed in Division One of the Hurling League.

Last year’s winners Tipperary tackle Pat Gilroy’s Dublin in their re-fixed quarter-final at Croke Park at 1 – with the winners advancing to face Limerick in the last-four.



MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton was beaten into second place in the first race of his F1 world title defence.

The Mercedes driver started on pole position in Australia but was overhauled by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

The German’s team-mate Kimi Raikkonen took third.

SOCCER

Dundalk are back up to second place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Stephen Kenny’s side were comfortable 2-0 winners away to Sligo.

BASKETBALL

Ambassador UCC Glanmire got their hands on a major piece of silverware as they ran out 76-63 point winners over reigning champions, Courtyard Liffey Celtics, in the Women’s Super League Play Off Final. In a final that was a repeat of last year, Grainne Dwyer put in a huge display for the Cork side and she, along with a star-studded cast of talented players, drove Glanmire home to glory ensuring that the three big women’s titles of the season have also gone to three different clubs. The opening quarter was neck-in-neck, with Dwyer and Ashley Prim standing out for the Cork side, while a superb display for Aine O’Connor of Liffey Celtics edged them ahead on the first buzzer. Casey Grace, Claire Rockall and Dwyer were only beginning though, and they took a ten-point lead into half time following a frantic second quarter. Facing into a ten-point deficit starting the third, Liffey Celtics certainly were not daunted by the challenge. Tisha Phillips shone bright for them, while Aine O’Connor continued to dominate the boards. Closing the gap back down to a point, their run was stopped in its tracks as Dwyer and Prim put in huge scores at the other end, and a massive defensive display by Glanmire pushed them out on the break and they stretched their lead back, and held on firm until the full time buzzer.

IT Carlow were crowned Men’s Division One League Cup champions with an 88-72 point win over Dublin Lions. A huge performance across the board from Carlow saw them drive into an early ten-point lead and they continued to impress at both ends of the court to push home to victory in the end. Despite having played a game less than 24 hours previously, Carlow certainly didn’t look tired, and huge scoring from co-captain Kevin Donohoe, Jimmy Gordon and Armand Vaikuls kept them ahead in the face of a determined Dublin Lions team. Indeed, Lions had many moments of magic, with young star Tiernan Howe one of the stand-out performers on the day, while Chris McNairney and Muhamed Sabic were hugely impressive as well, but in the end, Carlow had just too much for them and were crowned deserving winners

TENNIS

World number two Caroline Wozniacki says the crowd at the Miami Open made death threats towards her family.

The Australian Open champion was beaten in the second round by Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig, who lives in the American city and has described the event as her home tournament.

Wozniacki’s alleged that security staff knew the abuse was happening and did nothing, but the Miami Open’s organisers have denied that was the case.



Roger Federer will lose his world number one ranking after a shock defeat at the Miami Open.

The tennis legend was beaten by little known Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, meaning Rafael Nadal will overtake him when the rankings next update.

Federer said after the match that he needs a break and will again sit out the French Open and entire clay-court season to concentrate on Wimbledon.

CYCLING

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal finished seventh in the Women’s B Tandem 1km Time Trial at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships tonight.

Ronan Grimes was eighth in the Men’s C4 4km Individual Pursuit.

RACING

The Irish Flat turf season starts at Naas today where the €100,000 Tote Irish Cesarewitch (4.50) takes centre stage.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Pincheck certainly ticks a lot of boxes so it is hardly surprising to see him towards the top of the market for the first big handicap of the Irish Flat turf season. Pincheck has won his two starts at Naas, both of them over today’s trip of a mile, and arguably his most polished performance arrived on a similar sort of surface to the one he will encounter today when winning cosily off a mark of 92 in September. He was successful on his first start as a three-year-old when making a winning debut for Jessica Harrington in a Leopardstown maiden after 187 days off so goes well fresh and four of the last five winners have carried 9st 6lb or more to success so his weight burden should not put you off.

The Group 3 Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes (4.15) sees Elegant Pose and Making Light renew rivalry after a thrilling showdown over course and distance last October. Elegant Pose was narrowly successful on that occasion.

The seven-race card at Naas kicks off at 1.55 and the going is heavy, soft in places.

When Nationals are on, no matter what time of year or what country, you can guarantee that Gordon Elliott will be represented and he fires two bullets at the Toals Bookmakers Ulster National Irish EBF Handicap Chase (3.55), the feature race at Downpatrick today which is worth €25,000 in prize-money.

Elliott’s sole success in the biggest race of the year at Downpatrick arrived in 2015 when he sent out Riverside City to score and he looks to have two live contenders on this occasions.

Out Sam has been a bitter disappointment since joining Elliott but the application of a visor and the services of Davy Russell might help him to recapture his impressive back form. Also on the Elliott team is Poormans Hill who has been rejuvenated since joining his Longwood stable and is out to add win number eight to his ever-growing CV.

Elliott will also fancy his chances of winning the Molson Coors Rated Hurdle (2.45) with recent Thurles winner Synopsis, the mount of Jack Kennedy.

The first of seven jumps races at Downpatrick goes off at 2.10 and the going is heavy, soft to heavy in places.