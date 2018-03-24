RUGBY

Keith Earls will miss Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon at Thomond Park next weekend – after the province confirmed he’s facing six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Should Munster reach the semi-finals, the Ireland winger is unlikely to be back in time.

Fellow Grand Slam winners Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Conor Murray will all return to training with the Reds next week in advance of the visit of Toulon.

In the Guinness Pro 14, Edinburgh snatched a victory from the hands of Connacht at the Sportsground.

The home side led 22 – 16 heading in to the final 10 minutes, however 2 penalties and a converted try from the visitors secured a 29 – 22 win.

The result marks Connacht’s 12th defeat of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors hammered Zebre 68 – 7 and Cheetas defeated Dragons 29 – 17.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland were unable to start off 2018 with a win.

They fell to a 1 – 0 defeat to Turkey in their first match since failing to qualify for the World Cup in November.

Mehmet Topal scored the all-important goal for the hosts in the 51st minute.

France are up next for Martin O’Neill’s side – the boys in green travel to the Stade de France on May 28th.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Waterford moved within a point of league leaders Cork City.

It’s after they claimed a 2 – 1 win over Shamrock Rovers at the RSC.

A 1 – 0 win over Limerick moves St Patrick’s Athletic up to 5th.

Bray Wanderers remain rooted to the bottom of the table following 2 – 1 defeat to Bohemians.

In the First Division, UCD have gone 2 points clear at the top of the table.

The students secured a 3 – 1 victory over Cabinteely at the UCD Bowl.

Galway United drop to second after being held to a 2 – 2 draw against Drogheda.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Shelbourne and Finn Harps.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s been knocked out of the W-G-C World Matchplay Championship.

The 2015 champion’s been beaten five-and-three by Brian Harman in Texas – with the American winning McIlroy’s group with two wins and a draw from three games.

GAELIC GAMES

The Tommy Moore Cup is up for grabs later when Cuala and Na Piarsaigh face off in an All-Ireland club hurling final replay.

On St Patricks Day, David Treacey hit a last gasp free for reigning champions in extra time to send the game to a replay.

The Dalkey side are aiming to become just the fourth club ever to retain an All-Ireland title.

Throw in at O’Moore Park is at 5:30pm.

In camogie, Slaughhtneil and Sarsfields contest the All-ireland senior club championship final for the second year in a row this afternoon.

Sarsfields will be eager to claim the win after finishing second best in last year’s decider.

It’s a 3.30 throw in in Clones.

Innovate Wexford Park plays hosts to this afternoon’s re-fixed Allianz National Hurling League quarter-final between Wexford and Galway at 3pm.

The match is a repeat of last year’s Leinster Final – with Kilkenny awaiting in the semis.

Carlow-native Tom Ryan is reportedly the front-runner to be named the G-A-A’s new director-general today.

The G-A-A’s current director of finance would succeed Páraic Duffy, who is due to step down after 10-years as director-general at the end of this month.

Former President Liam O’Neill and ex Tipperary hurling boss Liam Sheedy were also linked with the role.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s world champion Lewis Hamilton has qualified in pole position for the opening F1 grand prix of the season in Australia.

He posted the fastest lap on the Melbourne circuit to beat Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel into second and third place respectively.

Hamilton’s Mercedes’ team-mate Valtteri Bottas will start from way back on the grid after crashing.

BASKETBALL

Just days after Neptune were promoted to the Men’s Super League with a big win over Éanna, their hopes to continue their winning ways through to the League Cup final in Waterford on Saturday were stopped in their tracks this evening as they lost out 91-76 to IT Carlow Basketball in the semi-final.

A superb display of basketball from both sides kept the game neck-in-neck right up until three minutes to play, when free throws from Dan Debosz and Jimmy Gordon put Carlow ahead and they kept momentum to win out strong in the end.

Now, Carlow advance to the League Cup final today in WIT Arena where they will face Dublin Lions. Lions have had a fairytale journey through the qualification rounds, beating both league champions, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and Cup champions, Ballincollig on the way.

CYCLING

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won a bronze medal in the Women’s B Tandem 3km Individual Pursuit tonight at the at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships.

RACING

Domestic action takes place at Thurles this afternoon where the €30,000 Pierce Molony Memorial Chase takes centre stage at 2.45pm.

A field of five faces the starter including Gowran January winner Montalbano and Fairyhouse February scorer Cadmium, both trained by Willie Mullins who landed this event 12 months ago with Great Field, a Navan winner on his seasonal return on Friday afternoon. Tombstone trained by Gordon Elliott has solid claims on official figures along with Jessica Harrington’s Jett with Pat Fahey’s Castlegrace Paddy adding a real competitive look to this 2m2f contest.

Five runners are also declared for the White Gypsy @ Finns Borrisoleigh Hurdle (4.30) with Gordon Elliott’s Diamond King likely to start the warm favourite to come out on top in the hands of the in-form Davy Russell.

The going at Thurles is soft to heavy.

Great Field made light work of his first start since winning a Grade 1 novice chase at last year’s Punchestown festival when the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old burst clear of his rivals without coming off the bridle in the Grade 2 Toals.com Bookmakers Webster Cup Chase at Navan to win with more authority than the official margin.

Gordon Elliott’s ten-year-old Doctor Phoenix, who joined the yard over the summer and has progressed from a mark of 137 to winning a Grade 3 by 13 lengths last time out, made late headway under Davy Russell, but he never looked like catching his younger rival who turned in well clear and was not even shaken up by Jody McGarvey until after the last.

Great Field is now five from five over fences, with this length and three-quarter success over his fellow 11-8 joint favourite the least authoritative in terms of lengths come the line, but the manner in which it was delivered was emphatic.

McGarvey, who has only recently returned to action after fracturing his T8 vertebra in a fall in September, bounded off in front on the relentless front-runner and never saw another rival until after the last, when he was alive to Doctor Phoenix’s late charge and kept him held.

Doctor Phoenix jumped the second-last a clear fourth but galloped on to pass Alisier D’Irlande and Tell Us More, finishing 18 lengths clear of the third.

Queen Mother Champion Chase sponsors Betway make Great Field a 20-1 shot for the race next March.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic’s struggle for form after his most recent elbow injury continued at the Miami Open after he was shocked in the second round.

The 12-time Grand Slam tennis champion was beaten in straight sets by Benoit Paire in just over an hour.

Djokovic was given a bye through the opening stage, so this is now his third defeat in a row.

That streak started with a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.