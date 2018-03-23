GOLF

Rory McIlroy needs to beat Brian Harman today to reach the last-16 of the W-G-C Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

McIlroy lost his opening tie to Peter Uihlein, but kept his chances alive with a 2-1 win over Jhonattan Vegas in Austin last night.

The four-time major winner is relieved that this year’s event wasn’t straight knockout http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wgc.mp3

SOCCER

West Ham defender Declan Rice is one of a number of players expected to make their Republic of Ireland debut tonight.

Martin O’Neil’s men take on Turkey in an international friendly in Antalya at 5.30.

The match is also set to mark a return for captain Seamus Coleman, 12 months after suffering a double leg break in a World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Former Cork City striker Sean Maguire could be handed his first start.

The Irish manager is hoping the Preston North End player and Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan can carry their recent club form into the game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clubform.mp3



Shamrock Rovers can move level on points with S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Cork City this evening.

St Patrick’s Athletic host Limerick and there is a bottom of the table clash at Dalymount Park, where Bohemians take on Bray Wanderers.



CRICKET

Ireland can secure their place at the 2019 Cricket World Cup today.

William Porterfield’s team will qualify if they beat Afghanistan in their last match in the Super Six qualifiers in Harare.

That is thanks to Zimbabwe’s surprise defeat to the United Arab Emirates yesterday.

RUGBY

Connacht can gear up for their European Challenge Cup quarter final with a Pro 14 win over Edinburgh at the Sportsground this evening.

Ireland lock Quinn Roux is back in the starting 15 alongside Flanker Eoin McKeon who has been out of action since November due to injury.

The Scots arrive in Galway on the back of five straight victories.



CYCLING

Dublin based Ronan Grimes was 9th in the 1km Time Trial at the Para-cycling Track Worlds in Rio.

Colin Lynch was 13th in the Individual Pursuit.



RACING

Irish Racing Previews

The Grade 2 Toals.com Bookmakers Webster Cup (3.35) at a rescheduled Navan this afternoon sees the return of the front-running Great Field with regular pilot Jody McGarvey in the saddle once again.

Off the track for 331 Days, the exciting Willie Mullins-trained 7yo, a four-time winner over fences last term, faces five rivals including stable companion American Tom and the hat-trick seeking Doctor Phoenix, trained by Gordon Elliott who is also represented by the Gigginstown House Stud-owned Tell Us More.

The €27,500 Irish Racing Writers-sponsored Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle (3.00) has attracted eight runners including Draconian representing the Willie Mullins/David Mullins alliance while notably Paul Townend is booked aboard stable companion Nessun Dorma, unbeaten in two starts over hurdles and making his return to action following a 273-day absence. Elliott is also doubly represented here with Jack Kennedy teaming up with Cartwright and the in-form Davy Russell booked to ride Roaring Bull, a final flight faller at Thurles last time when held by subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Blow By Blow.

The €65,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase (4.05) is headed by Elliott-trained Woods Well with Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes doubly represented here with Alto Esqua and Oscar Lantern. Willie Mullins though holds a strong hand with Clonmel winner Augustin while Wexford trainer Paul Nolan should fancy his chances also with dual chase winner Fitzhenry, owned by JP McManus and the mount of Barry Geraghty.

The going at Navan is currently heavy.

Dundalk stage an eight-race card starting at 5.30 this evening.

The Jimmy McGeough Median Auction Race (7.00) is the richest race on the card with the unbeaten Irish 2,000 Guineas entry Zihba representing Golden trainer Fozzy Stack and partnered by Chris Hayes. A well-supported 7f maiden winner here three months ago from recent winner Port Lions, the step up to a mile should play to his strengths. The dual course runner-up Irish Minister from the Joseph O’Brien stable looks the obvious threat along with Jazz Lady who makes the long trip from Tom Cooper’s Tralee yard bidding to build on her two creditable third place finishes at the venue this year.

The penultimate Jack Murphy Jewellers Maiden (8.30) has attracted a field of seven including the Tony Martin-trained High Street Lady who made a pleasing debut when runner-up here in February. The market should be an interesting guide as Curragh trainer Dermot Weld introduces newcomer Chateau La Fleur. Sired by the brilliant Frankel, she is related to several winners including half-brother Ernest Hemingway, twice a winner of the Group 3 At The Races Curragh Cup in 2013 and 2014.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.