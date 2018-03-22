GOLF

Rory McIlroy faces an uphill battle to avoid an early exit from the W-G-C Dell Technologies Match Play, after loosing his opening round game in Texas.

The Ulsterman came into the event on the back of a thrilling victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but found himself trailing Peter Uihlein by five with just 10 holes played.

The 28 year old did card five birdies in succession on the back nine, but Uihlein sealed a 2 and 1 victory on the 17th.

McIlroy can still advance to the last 16, but faces a must win match against Jhonattan Vegas in Austin this evening.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will be back on the training pitch today, as preparations continue for tomorrow’s International Friendly against Turkey in Antalya.

Manager Martin O’Neill is expected to hand West Ham defender Declan Rice his first cap, and name Sean Maguire in the starting line up for the first time.

Since returning from a four month injury lay off, the former Cork City striker has scored five goals in four games for Preston North End.

Ryan Giggs takes charge of Wales for the first time this morning.

They’re in Nanning to face China, with kick-off at 25-to-midday, Irish time.

Among today’s other friendlies – World Cup finalists Denmark and Panama face one another at Brondby’s stadium.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton is upbeat about his fitness as Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter final approaches.

The Grand Slam winning out-half says he should work past his glute injury for the Easter Sunday visit of Saracens to the Aviva Stadium.

Both Sean O’Brien and Rhys Ruddock are making good progress in their respective returns from injury, but head coach Leo Cullen is wary of committing either to making the last 8 showdown.

Scrum half Luke McGrath is back in full training, and should be fit to face Ospreys in the Pro 14 on Sunday.

England rugby chief Steve Brown says there’s no prospect of reviewing head coach Eddie Jones’s position – after a poor Six Nations campaign.

The defending champions finished fifth – with defeats to Scotland, France and Ireland.

But Twickenham boss Brown says, their plans aren’t going to change……………..