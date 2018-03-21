SOCCER

Jonathan Walters wants to continue playing for the Republic of Ireland.

There was speculation that the 34 year old would follow Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy into international retirement.

However, in Turkey last night, manager Martin O’Neil revealed that the Burnley striker intends to play a part in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualification plans.

Walters was a talisman of the Euro 2016 campaign, but will miss Friday’s international friendly against Turkey due to a knee injury.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka has been ruled out of the Masters.

The world number 9 has been sidelined since January with a tendon injury to his left wrist.

Koepka says he would be at 80 per cent when action begins in Augusta in a fortnight, but that would not be enough for him to compete.

Koepka was placed 11th in last year’s Masters.

Three days after winning his first tournament in 18-months, Rory McIlroy is back in action today.

He faces world number 63, Peter Uihlein in his opening group match at the WGC Dell Technologies Matchplay in Austin.

The other match in that group sees Brian Harman face Colombia’s Jhonattan Vegas.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are also in action today.

SNOOKER

Two more quarter final places are on offer at the Players Championship this afternoon.

A meeting with Shaun Murphy awaits the winner of this afternoon’s clash of Scottish pair John Higgins and Anthony McGill.

While Judd Trump takes on Stephen Maguire.

The first to six-frames in each match progress to the last-8.

RUGBY

Leinster could be handed a triple injury boost ahead of their Champions Cup quarter final against Saracens.

Sean O’Brien, Rhys Ruddock and Luke McGrath look set to be passed fit for the Aviva Stadium showdown on Sunday week.

O’Brien injured his arm during the recent draw with the Scarlets, Ruddock has been out since December following a hamstring tear, while McGrath has been recovering from a knee problem.

Three of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning squad signed contract extensions yesterday

Iain Henderson put pen-to-paper on a new deal that will keep him with Ulster until June of 2021.

Captain Rory Best, and full-back Rob Kearney have also signed new deals that run until the end of next year’s World Cup.

And with Joe Schmidt at the helm, Ireland legend Brian O’Driscoll feels Ireland can achieve something special in Japan. ……….

CRICKET

Ireland will be hoping for another favour from the West Indies today.

A win for them over Scotland in the Super Sixes of the World Cup qualifier will keep Ireland in with a chance of automatic qualification.

Ireland’s final game is against Afghanistan on Friday, while Graham Ford’s side also need the U-A-E to beat Zimbabwe tomorrow.

HORSE RACING

73 horses remain on course for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on April 14th after yesterday’s forfeit stage.

27 of them are trained in Ireland and Minella Rocco now has top weight of 11 stone 10.

Childrens List, trained by Willie Mullins, is the last horse to be guaranteed a run at this stage, as number 40.