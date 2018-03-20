GAELIC GAMES

Clare joint manager Donal Maloney and former Dublin boss Anthony Daly are among those criticising the historic shoot out between Limerick and Clare at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.

The Treaty County secured their place in the semi finals of the Allianz Hurling League after Colin Ryan hit the winner in a free take competition.

It was required as the sides finished level at 4-21 to 33 points after two periods of added time.

Banner boss Maloney said it was ‘no way to finish a game’.

Daly feels it is unfair to put shoot out pressure on amateur players.

Clare attacker Peter Duggan is focusing on the positives

Kilkenny have also booked their place in the Allianz Hurling league semi finals.

Brian Cody’s side came from three points down at the break, to defeat Offaly 24 points to 1-19.

After a poor start to the campaign, Cody is glad to see his playing options increasing

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers are up to second in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division following a 1-nil win at Limerick.

Graham Burke netted the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

HORSE RACING

Eddie O’Leary will vote for Samcro to begin his chasing career next season when discussions take place in late summer.

However, Gigginstown’s racing manager stressed that no decision will be made on his future before then.

Samcro is currently ante-post favourite for the Arkle, JLT and the RSA at the 2019 Cheltenham festival, as well as second favourite for the Champion Hurdle.



Clonmel is the scene for a seven-race jumps card on Tuesday with the ground unsurprisingly described as heavy. The first race is due off at 2.10.

Little water has passed under the bridge since the curtain came down on the Cheltenham Festival, but there is some festival form on offer in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle (3.50) in the shape of Gun Digger.

The six-year-old son of Stowaway chased home Blow By Blow in the Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle at Thurles last month. While it was a little disappointing to be beaten 14 lengths at the time, it does not look so shabby now with Blow By Blow having won last week’s Martin Pipe Hurdle by five lengths.

Indeed, Gun Digger was sent off at 7-2 for the aforementioned contest with Blow By Blow allowed to go off at double the price.

Described by Elliott as a “grand horse who will make an even better chaser,” Gun Digger arrives with rock-solid form and the testing conditions should not pose a problem given that he was successful in a novice hurdle on heavy ground at Down Royal in January.

Among Gun Digger’s four rivals are three last-time-out winners – High Sparrow, Force Of Forces and The Conditional.

The Carrick-On-Suir Handicap Chase (4.55) has attracted a field of six and the Robert Tyner-trained Spare Brakes returns to the scene of his most recent win.