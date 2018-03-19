GOLF

Rory McIlroy says he never had concerns about his recent form – after winning his first title in 18 months.

He continued his preparations for next month’s Masters with a three shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

He birdied five of his last six holes to card an eight under par final round of 64 while his fellow Ulsterman Graeme McDowell ended the week on five under, in a tie for 22nd place.

McIlroy’s victory moves him up six places in the World Golf Rankings, to seventh overall.

He says he hasn’t had to change too much of his game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcilroy-2.mp3



SOCCER

There was no joy for Kerry nominee Sean Kennedy at the 3 FAI International Football Awards.

The U15 International Player of the Year went to Troy Parrott.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad will fly out to Turkey today, ahead of Friday’s international friendly against Turkey.

Manager Martin O’Neill named a final squad of 25 players last night, with eight uncapped players in the group, including West Ham defender Declan Rice.

Last night, Brighton defender Shane Duffy was named the FAI’s senior men’s Player of the Year for 2017, while Fulham right back Cyrus Christie was named Young Player of the Year.

Two of today’s four SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games have been postponed.

The meeting of Bray Wanderers and Waterford, and the game between St Pats and Sligo Rovers, have failed pitch inspections this morning.

However, two games are set to survive.

At three oclock, struggling Bohemians travel to leaders Cork.

Limerick and Shamrock Rovers meet at the Market’s Field, with a 6.30pm kickoff.

In the first Division, the bottom two sides meet as Athlone Town entertain Cabinteely at three o clock.

Second place UCD travel to Wexford at eight.

Manchester United will play Tottenham in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next month.

They were drawn together after Chelsea’s hard-fought, last-eight win over Leicester.

Their reward for winning 2-1 in extra-time is a meeting with Southampton, who beat League One Wigan 2-nil in what was Mark Hughes’ first match as their new manager.

The semi-finals will be played on the 21st and 22nd of April.

GAELIC GAMES

A number of today’s proposed Allianz League games have been postponed yet again.

In the Alianz Hurling League, just two of the four quarter finals will be played this afternoon.

Offaly host Kilkenny, with a 1.30pm throw in at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

The Cats come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins.

At four o’clock, near neighbours Limerick and Clare face off at the Gaelic Grounds, with Limerick looking to build further on their unbeaten campaign to date.

The Division 2A final between Westmeath and Carlow has been postponed yet again, following a failed pitch inspection at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Also cancelled is the Allianz Football League Division 2 meeting of Louth and Meath, and the Division 4 games between Waterford and Leitrim, and Wicklow versus Limerick.

The Division Three clash between Offaly and Sligo will go ahead, with a 3.15pm throw in at Tullamore.

The postponements come in the wake of a strongly worded statement from the Gaelic Players Association last night.

The GPA claimed it was ‘unacceptable’ for so may games to be delayed by 24 hours on short notice.

They also gave their support to a number of intercounty squads, who were withdrawing their availablilty for games today.

Dates for the re fixtures of this weekend’s postponed games will be confirmed by the CCCC tomorrow.

TENNIS

Roger Federer’s unbeaten 2018 on the tour’s come to an end.

Juan Martin Del Potro saved match points to win their final in three sets at Indian Wells.

He claimed the title with victory in a deciding set tie-break.

Japanese 20-year-old Naomi Osaka has her first WTA trophy, after beating Daria Kasatkina.

MOTORSPORT

Donegal driver Donagh Kelly, the former National and Tarmac rally champion, extended his already long list of achievements by becoming the first driver ever to win the Quality Hotel Clonakilty West Cork International five years in a row.

At the finish in Clonakilty yesterday, he and co-driver Conor Foley had almost two minutes to spare over runners up Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes, who led the R5 challenge to Kelly’s more powerful Ford Focus World Rally Car. The Monaghan-Wexford pair took their Fiesta to maximum points towards the Clonakilty Blackpudding/Michelin Irish Tarmac title, as WRC cars are no longer eligible for the series.

Defending Tarmac title holder Sam Moffett, Josh’s elder brother, had a good day yesterday, as he climbed from fourth place at the end of Saturday’s eight stages, to overtake Declan Boyle, finishing the weekend just nine seconds behind his sibling. Dubliner Rob Barrable, a former West Cork winner, was fifth this time, ten seconds down on Boyle.

Callum Devine from Co Derry had his first event on home soil as Young Rally Driver of the year, and had a great drive to bring his one litre Fiesta R2T into eleventh place overall, beaten only by the much more powerful WRC and R5 cars which scored a clean sweep of the top ten positions. The Billy Coleman Award winner took a comfortable class win.

RACING

The Daily Mirror Chase (4.30) is the feature event on the rescheduled seven-race card at Down Royal, where the first is due off at 2.25pm.

Postponed last Friday due to a waterlogged course, the extended 3m2f contest has been reduced to just four runners including market leader Mala Beach, the mount of Davy Russell and trained by Gordon Elliott who landed this event 12 months ago with Roi Des Francs and compliments of Roi Du Mee in 2015.

Elliott has a runner in six of the seven races on the card including top-weight Sir Carno in the Daily Mirror Novice Handicap (3.30) also partnered Russell, while the Cork jockey, crowned leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival, is also booked aboard Icario in the opening Guinness Maiden Hurdle (2.25) and on Fire In His Eyes in the Guinness Rated Novice Chase (4.00). He faces Crosshue Boy here who turns out again quickly following his Wexford Saturday victory for Sean Doyle seeking his third success this month having also scored at Leopardstown on March 9.

The going at Down Royal is heavy.

Irish Racing Preview

Limerick will host a Bank Holiday fixture beginning at 2.15pm with the Follow Limerick Racecourse On Facebook Hurdle (2.45) the richest race on the card.

Gordon Elliott has three of the five declared with Commentariolus, Pete So High and Schindlers Ark representing the Cullentra House trainer with the Denis Hogan-trained Foxy Lass and Seamus Fahey’s Randalls Ur Poet completing the quintet.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins has only one runner on the day, Clinton Hill in the concluding Twilight Tickets Bumper (5.20), with son Patrick booked aboard the February Thurles winner. The only other previous winner in the field is the Gordon Elliott-trained Warlike Intent having his first start since romping home at Clonmel last November. Nina Carberry, out of luck with her two recent rides at the Cheltenham Festival, is booked aboard the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding.

The going at Limerick is heavy.