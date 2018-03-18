GREYHOUNDS

Race 9 at Limerick has been won by the 7/2 priced Boher Mays Star, going for Tralee’s Martin Moriarty, by 6 lengths in 19-17.

At Shelbourne Park race 3 went to 5/2 shot Nice Mystery, taking victory for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor by half a length in 29-11.

First in the 11th at the same venue was the 3/1 priced Pennylane Masara, for Niamh and Mary McKenna of Lixnaw, by 3 lengths in 28-75.

SOCCER

Liverpool are up to third in the Premier League after thrashing Watford 5-nil, with Mo Salah scoring four of their goals.



Manchester United have responded to Champions League exit by progressing to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

They followed defeat to Sevilla in midweek with a 2-nil win at home to Brighton.

The FA Cup semi-final line-up is to be completed today.

League One Wigan are looking for another Premier League scalp – as they host Southampton at 1.30 after knocking out Manchester City.

It’s Mark Hughes’ first game in charge of the top-flight club.

Chelsea go to Leicester from 4.30.

Today’s only game in the Championship has been called off due to heavy snow.

Derby’s clash with second place Cardiff at Pride Park’s postponed.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will go into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational just two shots off the top of the leader board.

The former world number one is 10-under-par – with Sweden’s Henrik Stenson setting the pace.

England’s Justin Rose is 9-under – while Tiger Woods is two strokes further back.



RUGBY

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says they’ve achieved their goal of winning their final Six Nations match and finishing second in the table.

They edged France 14-13 in Cardiff to finish the tournament 11 points behind Grand Slam champions Ireland.

GAELIC GAMES



Allianz Football League Div 2

Cork 0-12 Clare 0-14

Due to overnight snow the GAA has confirmed that the following games fixed for today have been postponed.

Subject to pitch inspections they will be played tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday, March 19 at the same venue and at the same time.

Allianz Football League

Division 2: Louth v Meath

Division 3: Offaly v Sligo

Division 4: Waterford v Leitrim, Wicklow v Limerick

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 quarter-finals: Offaly v Kilkenny, Dublin v Tipperary, Wexford v Galway

Division 2A Final: Westmeath v Carlow

Down v Tipperary in Division 2 is also postponed.

However, this match has not been refixed for tomorrow due to the fact that it is not a Public Holiday in the Six Counties.

BASKETBALL

The 40-year wait is over for UCD Marian.

They’ve been crowned Men’s Super League champions with a 72-71 point win over Pyrobel Killester.

This play-off decider went all the way down to the final buzzer.

A three-pointer from Killester’s Ciaran Roe with 12.1 seconds to go saw the game tied on 71 points each, and it looked like a superb showcase of basketball was headed for overtime.

With less than five seconds to go UCD’s Mike Garrow drew the foul and, from the free throw line, scored the first and missed the second.

Killester came up the court looking for the game winner but time ran out.

TENNIS

Roger Federer’s made his best ever start to a season after reaching the final at Indian Wells.

The world number one recorded his 17th win of 2018 – beating Croatia’s Borna Coric in three sets 5-7 6-4 6-4.

Federer – who’s the defending champion – will face Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the decider.



RACING

Limerick today stages a seven-race card beginning at 2.00pm where the €50,000 Charleville EBF Mares Novice Chase (4.10) is the most valuable race up for decision.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins has won this race twice in the last three years and his Kate Appleby Shoes faces four rivals including Dinaria Des Obeaux bidding to provide Cullentra House trainer Gordon Elliott with a first win in the extended 2m6f contest.

Crackerdancer has proved a generous stable servant with four wins in the last 12 months for Toomevara handler Ray Hackett. She faces 11 rivals in the Kerry Group EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle (2.30) including Court Artist and Redhotchillypeppers trained by Willie Mullins who won the corresponding race 12 months ago with Kate Appleby Shoes.

The going at Limerick is heavy.

Navan races are off today due to snow.

There’ll be no racing cross channel today because of the weather.

The meetings at Carlisle and Ffos Las have both been abandoned.

Snow’s also caused tomorrow’s event at Southwell to be called off.

