RUGBY

Ireland are just 1 win away from completing a first Grand Slam since 2009.

England stand in their way this afternoon at Twickenham, eager to shatter Irish dreams, and avenge last years 4 point loss in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt has opted to make just 1 change to the side which defeated Scotland last weekend, with Iain Henderson coming in for Devin Toner.

In the day’s opening game, Conor O’Shea’s Italy host Scotland at half-twelve while Wales welcome France to Cardiff at 5.

Ireland’s women’s side suffered a disappointing end to their 6 Nations campaign.

They fell to their 3rd defeat of the campaign, going down to England on a score line of 33-11.

Ireland’s under 20’s were kept scoreless in the second half as they fell to a heavy 48 – 15 loss to England in their final game of the 6 Nations.

The Irish tries came courtesy of Jack O’Sullivan and James Hume.

In the Guinness Pro 14, Edinburgh have consolidated their place in the play-off spots.

They beat Munster 12-6 to move within six points of second placed Scarlets in Conference B.

Cardiff Blues got past Benetton 31-25.

GAELIC GAMES

The All-Ireland Club finals take centre stage at Croke Park this afternoon.

The Senior Football final gets proceedings underway at 2 o’clock.

Nemo Rangers, for whom Kerry’s Tomas O’Se plays, – look to earn their 8th title against Corofin.

Meanwhile, the Galway champions go in search of their 3rd championship win.

This year’s Senior Hurling Final pits the last two winners against one another.

Holders Cuala, with Kerry’s Darragh O’Connell in their ranks, look to retain their crown against the 2016 champions Na Piarsaigh of Limerick.

The game throws in at 3:45.

There’s one game this evening in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League,

Kerry welcome Kildare to Austin Stack Park from 7pm.

SOCCER

The quarter final stage of the FA Cup gets underway this afternoon.

Tottenham travel to Wales to face Swansea in the first of todays games.

Manchester United look to put their midweek Champions League exit behind them and book their place in the final four of the FA Cup.

They welcome Brighton to Old Trafford at 745.

There are 4 games down for decision in the Premier League.

At 3, Bournemouth host West Brom, Crystal Palace go to Huddersfield and Everton aim to build on last weeks win over Brighton when they travel to Stoke.

The evening game takes place at Anfield where both Liverpool and Watford will be looking to bounce back from defeats.

Cork City remain top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after claiming a 1-1 draw on the road to Limerick.

Kerry’s Billy Dennehy put Limerick ahead before Cork equalised through a Kieran Sadlier penalty

A Patrick Hoban strike helped Dundalk to a secure a 1 – 0 win over Waterford, meaning the Lilywhite’s now sit 2nd in the league standings, with Waterford in third.

Shamrock Rovers climbed up to 4th after defeating St Pat’s 1 – 0.

Derry City inflicted a heavy 5 – 1 defeat on Bray Wanderers.

And Bohemians and Sligo battled to a 2 – 2 draw.

In the First Division, Galway United remain top of the table after beating 10 man Cabinteely 3 – 1.

UCD are level on points with the leaders, after wining 2 – 0 against Athlone Town.

Shelbourne claimed their first win of the season against Longford Town, where it finished 3 – 2.

The use of Video Assistant Referees at this summer’s World Cup has been fully approved.

The FIFA Council voted in favour of using the technology for the tournament in Russia.

Trials of VAR have caused some controversy in England, Italy and Germany.

HORSE RACING

With racing at Down Royal postponed until Monday, St Patrick’s Day action in Ireland today is dominated by a seven-race card at Wexford where the opener gets underway at 1.55pm.

Monasterevin-born Cian Maher registered his first Irish winner aboard the Fran Flood-trained Peace N’ Milan at Gowran in January and he teams up again with the mare in the Michael O’Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle (3.40). The 7yo has won four times for the Flood family and Maher will be hoping to equal the two victories he registered for trainer Evan Williams during his stint in Britain.

The €26,000 Arctic Stud Veterans Handicap Chase (4.15) is the richest race on the card with nine runners facing the starter headed by Liam Burke’s Sumos Novis, the mount of Robbie Power.

Small Farm is an interesting contender in the concluding bumper (5.25) hailing from the in-form yard of champion trainer Willie Mullins. Not seen in public since winning his point-to-point back in February 2017, the gelded son of Westerner faces eight rivals in the hands of Patrick Mullins including the twice-placed Thosedaysaregone ridden by Richie Deegan for Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes.

The going at Wexford is heavy.