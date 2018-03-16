HORES RACING

Willie Mullins will look to add to his 61 Cheltenham victories today.

The 2018 edition of the festival concludes with Gold Cup day, with Mullins’ Killultagh Vic likely to go off a fourth favourite in the big race of the day.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Might Bite and the Jessica Harrington trained Our Duke currently head the betting for the Gold Cup.

With more details, Dave Keena……..

The going at Cheltenham is Soft-heavy in places

Elsewhere, Musselburgh is Good with an 11.30 start

Lingfield is Standard and off at 1pm

Fakenham is Soft-heavy in places and away at 2pm

Wolverhampton is Standard and goes to post at 5.45

Here at home Dundalk is Standard with the opener at 5.20

GOLF

A double-bogey at the last put a blemish on Rory McIlroy’s otherwise flawless opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He ended the day on 3-under par after signing off on a 69.

It’s a mark he shares with fellow Ulsterman, Graeme McDowell.

Tiger Woods is a shot better off than both, after carding a 4-under par round of 68.

While Padraig Harrington shot a 1-under 71.

It wasn’t such a good day for Shane Lowry who carded a triple bogey at the last to finish up on 3-over.

But the man setting the pace in Florida is Henrik Stenson who shot an 8-under par round of 64.

RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team train at Twickenham today as the countdown continues to the Grand Slam showdown with England.

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt has been explaining the selection of Iain Henderson ahead of Devin Toner…………….

Nigel Owens has replaced Marius van der Westhuizen as assistant referee for the game.

The South African has been stood down after refereeing an English training session this week.

The Women’s team and Under 20’s both face their English counterparts in Coventry tonight.

SOCCER

Arsenal are through to the quarter finals of the Europa League.

A goal in each half from Danny Welbeck helped Arsene Wenger’s side to a 3-1 win at home to A-C Milan.

They progress to todays last-8 draw courtesy of a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win.

Manchester City, Liverpool and holders Real Madrid are all in the running in the Champions League quarter final draw today.

Names like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus are joined by tournament outsiders Roma and Sevilla.