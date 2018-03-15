HORSE RACING

Ruby Walsh’s Cheltenham Festival is over.

He fell from his mount Al Boum Photo in the RSA Novices’ Chase yesterday afternoon and was taken to hospital for x-rays.

It’s been confirmed he’s aggrevated the leg he broke back in November, having only returned last week.

Un De Sceaux’ will look to defend his Ryanair Chase crown in one of two big races on day three of Cheltenham.

Paul Townend looks set to be on board the Willie Mullins trained 10 year old, following Ruby Walsh’s festival ending injury.

The Colin Tizzard-trained ‘Cue Card’ looks set to provide the strongest opposition.

That will be followed by the Stayers’ Hurdle, where Jessica Harrington’s ‘Supasundae’ will attempt to get the better of home favourite ‘Sam Spinner’.

Previewing today’s action is Dave Keena………………

The going at Cheltenham is Soft, heavy in places.

Towcester is Heavy with a 1.20 start

Hexham is Heavy and away at 1.45

Chelmsford City is Standard with the opener at 5.55

SOCCER

Antonio Conte has described Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to Barcelona as unfair.

The Blues were dumped out of the competition following a 3-nil defeat at the Nou Camp.

Two goals from Lionel Messi and one from Ousmane Dembele – his first in a Barca shirt , put the Spanish giants into the quarter finals 4-1 aggregate.

Bayern Munich are also in the last 8.

They won 3-1 away to Besiktas, for comfortable 8-1 aggregate win.

Arsenal hold a 2-nil lead over A-C Milan heading into the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mark Hughes has been appointed Southampton manager for the rest of the season.

The 54 year old former Saint striker replaces Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked on Monday.

Southampton are hovering over the Premier League relegation zone having have won just once in their last 17 League fixtures.

RUGBY

The Irish team to take on England for the Grand Slam is due to be named today.

Coach Joe Schmidt is expected to make few changes to the side that claimed the Six Nations title by beating Scotland at the weekend.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony and fullback Rob Kearney both sat out training on Tuesday, but Irish management insist both players will be available for selection.

Eddie Jones has apologised for abusive comments he made about Ireland and Wales at a corporate event last summer.

Footage has emerged of the England head coach referring to “the scummy Irish” ahead of Saturday’s clash at Twickenham.

Jones seems to be planning revenge after Ireland denied England the Grand Slam at the Aviva Stadium last year……………..

GOLF

After his second-place finish at the Valspar last week, Tiger Woods has been installed as favourite for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which gets underway today.

Rory McIlroy is desperately looking to find form with the Masters just 3-weeks away.

Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell are all in action as well this week.