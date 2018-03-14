SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been heavily criticised after his side crashed out of the Championship League last night, but he says it is nothing new.

Sevilla secured their place in the quarter finals thanks to a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

United paid the price for a cautious approach.

Mourinho has tried to play down the disappointment………………

Roma are also through to the last 8.

They beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-nil at the Stadio Olimpico.

The last 16 tie finished 2 all on aggregate, but the Italian progress on the away goal rule.

Antonio Conte has warned Chelsea they must ‘suffer’ to beat Barcelona tonight.

The Blues head to the Catalan giants following a 1 all draw at Stamford Bridge, where Lionel Messi equalised to hand Barcelona the advantage of an away goal.

Also this evening, Bayern Munich will look to confirm their place in the quarter finals.

The Germans bring a 5-nil advantage into the second leg of their tie with Besiktas in Istanbul.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

It was a good night for uncapped Irish players in the Championship.

Matt Doherty scored twice for Wolves who preserved their three-point lead at the top with a 3-nil win at home to Reading.

Sheffield United are within 2-points of the playoffs after Enda Stevens opened the scoring in their 2-nil defeat of Burton.

Ryan Manning helped upset third placed Aston Villa, as Q-P-R won 3-1 at Villa Park.

Cardiff stay second after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Brentford.

Hull turned up the heat on Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy with a 3-nil win at Portman Road,

Barnsley and Nowich drew 1-apiece.

HORSE RACING

Willie Mullins will be looking to add to his fine start to the Cheltenham Festival today.

He trained three winners on the opening day, including odds-on favourite Footpad in the Arkle.

This afternoon he saddles the two main challengers to Altior in the Queen Mother Champion Chase – both Douvan and Min.

The feature of the day goes to post at 3.30.

That’s one of three Grade Ones at Prestbury Park this afternoon, with the first of them the Ballymore Novices’ Chase at 1.30.

After that, comes the R-S-A Novices’ Chase for which Presenting Percy is a short odds favourite.

With more details, Dave Keena……………..

The going at Cheltenham is Soft-heavy in places.

Elsewhere, Southwell is Standard with a 1.20 start

Huntingdon is Soft-good to soft in places and off at 1.45

Wolverhampton is Standard, with the opener at 5.45

LADIES GAA

The GFP O’Connor Cup All-Stars and Rising Stars have been announced following a mammoth weekend of action at IT Blanchardstown and the National Sports Campus, which saw seven different champions crowned in the Gourmet Food Parlour Ladies Football Higher Education Championships.

The teams were announced via the Ladies HEC Social Media channels tonight, with GFP O’Connor Cup Champions DCU the big winners with seven players on the All-Stars selection, while they also have one player on the GFP Rising All-Stars.

Goalkeeper Emer Ní Éafa; defenders Laura McGinley, Deirdre Geaney and Leah Caffrey; midfielder Aishling Moloney; and forwards Niamh Kelly and Sarah Rowe all pick up accolades.

Beaten GFP O’Connor Cup finalists UL have five recipients. GFP Giles Cup winners Waterford IT have defender Emma Murray included, while GFP Lynch Cup holders UU Jordanstown have Armagh forward Aimee Mackin recognised.

Meanwhile, beaten GFP semi-finalists UCC have Marie Ambrose honoured.

Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly who featured for DCU and UL respectively in the GFP O’Connor Cup Final are among the All-Star winners.

The GFP Rising Stars selection recognises the efforts of players in the fourth, fifth and sixth tier competitions.

GFP Moynihan Cup champions St Marys University College Belfast provide five of the selection, with four of those chosen in the forwards, including Claire Canavan, daughter of former Tyrone player Peter.

GFP Donaghy Cup winners RCSI have two players chosen, including Player of the Match in the final Eva Gilmore from Galway, and Cork’s Melissa Duggan.

GFP Lagan Cup champions have three recipients with goalkeeper Laura Kane and defenders Aoife McGough and Caoileann Conway honoured.

Athlone IT duo Aisling Sorohan and Amy Louise Dempsey; DCU’s Emma Kevany and IT Tralee pair Kelly Gorman and Katelynn O’Sullivan are also chosen in the Rising Stars 15.

GFP O’Connor Cup All Stars

1. Emer Ní Éafa Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin

2. Laura McGinley Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin

3. Maria Curley University of Limerick (UL) Tipperary

4. Deirdre Geaney Dublin City University (DCU) Kerry

5. Emma Murray Waterford IT (WIT) Waterford

6. Leah Caffrey Dublin City University (DCU) Dublin

7. Marie Ambrose University College Cork (UCC) Cork

8. Fiona McHale University of Limerick (UL) Mayo

9. Aishling Moloney Dublin City University (DCU) Tipperary

10. Niamh Kelly Dublin City University (DCU) Mayo

11. Sarah Rowe Dublin City University (DCU) Mayo

12. Shauna Howley University of Limerick (UL) Mayo

13. Aimee Mackin Ulster University Jordanstown (UUJ) Armagh

14. Eimear Scally University of Limerick (UL) Cork

15. Grace Kelly University of Limerick (UL) Mayo

GFP Rising All Stars

1. Laura Kane Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Tyrone

2. Aisling Sorohan Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Longford

3. Aoife McGough Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Derry

4. Kelly Gorman Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) Meath

5. Eva Gilmore Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) Galway

6. Caoileann Conway Ulster University Coleraine (UUC) Tyrone

7. Niamh McGirr St Marys University College Belfast Tyrone

8. Amy Louise Dempsey Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) Galway

9. Melissa Duggan Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) Cork

10. Emma Kevany Dublin City University (DCU) Sligo

11. Roisin Devlin St. Marys University College Belfast Tyrone

12. Claire Canavan St Mary’s University College Belfast Tyrone

13. Katelynn O’Sullivan Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) Kerry

14. Aoibheann Jones St. Marys University College Belfast Armagh

15. Meabh McGleenan St. Marys University College Belfast Tyrone