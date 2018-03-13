It’s day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Champion Hurdle’s the big race – with last year’s winner Buveur D’Air the favourite to take the title again.

The Champion Hurdle sees the Nicky Henderson trained ‘Buveur D’Air’ attempting to defend his title.

Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh will provide competition with ‘Faugheen.’

Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh are favourites to win this year’s opening race, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with ‘Getabird.’

It was a huge shock last year when Mullins had to wait for Day Three for his first winner.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has an amazing record in the Champion Hurdle which he boosted last year when saddling the first two home as Buveur D’Air beat My Tent or Yours.

SOCCER

Manchester City need just two more wins to be crowned Premier League Champions

Pep Guardiola’s men moved a step closed to the title with a 2-nil victory at Stoke City last night.

David Silva hit the back of the net twice, to keep his side on track, to claim the crown when they entertain cross town rivals Manchester United next month.

Manchester United are trying to follow rivals Manchester City and Liverpool tonight – and make the Champions League quarter-finals.

They’re goalless ahead of their last-16 second-leg against Spanish side Sevilla.

Roma trail Shaktar Donetsk 2-1 heading into their second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

Both games kick off at 7.45.



Cork City returned to winning ways in the S-S-E Airtricity Premier League Premier Division last night.

A first half penalty from Kieran Sadlier handed the Leesiders a 1-nil win over Shamrock Rovers at Turners Cross.

Dundalk were held to a nil all draw with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

High flying Waterford beat Bohemians 1-nil at the R-S-C.

Sligo recorded a 2-1 win at Bray Wanderers.

Derry had a dream return to the Brandywell, with Ronan Hale scoring a hat-trick during a 5-nil thrashing of Limerick.



The race for promotion to the Premier League continues tonight, with the Championship top 3 all in action.

Leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers host Reading.

Cardiff head to Brentford, and Aston Villa welcome Queens Park Rangers to Villa Park.



TENNIS

Serena Williams has lost her first match since returning to the tour – to her sister.

Venus beat her 6-3, 6-4 in the third round at Indian Wells.

Serena was making her comeback to competitive singles following the birth of her daughter.

