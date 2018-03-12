GAELIC GAMES

Kerry have suffered a 12 points defeat to Dublin in the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom remain on 4 points in Division 1, two points above the relegation zone.

Only Donegal and Kildare are below Kerry in the table, with Kildare the visitors to Tralee on Saturday.

Dublin meanwhile are on the verge of a sixth League final in six years.

A point against Galway next week will be enough for the Dubs to join the Tribesmen in the final on April 1st.

Kingdom boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice admits there is a substantial gap between Dublin and Kerry at the moment http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gap.mp3

SOCCER

Tottenham are up to third on the Premier League table.

Spurs have overtaken Liverpool thanks to a 4-1 win over Bournemouth, although there are fears over star striker Harry Kane after he picked up an ankle injury.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says they should know more about the problem today http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kane-1.mp3

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he’s still looking forward to tonight’s game with Stoke, even though he doesn’t like playing on Mondays.

They head into the game with a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League.

But the last time Guardiola’s side had a match at the start of the working week, they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PEP-1.mp3

City have only lost one top-flight game all season.

Stoke boss Paul Lambert http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/LAMBERT.mp3

The game is at 8 o’clock.



Cork City will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

After going down to Dundalk on Friday, the Leesiders host Shamrock Rovers at Turners Cross.

Waterford welcome Bohemians to the R-S-C.

Bray Wanderers face Sligo Rovers, Derry play Limerick, and Dundalk visit St Patrick’s Athletic.

BASKETBALL

Courtyard Liffey Celtics were crowned Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League Regular Season champions after they overcame IT Carlow Basketball 71-48.

The win ensures that they are safely clear at the top of the table having suffered just two losses so far this season and though they still have to meet Pyrobel Killester on Wednesday evening, today’s win was enough to secure them the coveted honours.

Indeed the battle for final spots in the play-offs is still in the melting pot, with Singleton SuperValu Brunell overcoming Pyrobel Killester in a thriller in Cork earlier today to keep them in contention, while DCU Mercy and Ambassador UCC Glanmire are also hoping for premium position in the top four.

In the Men’s Super League meanwhile the Regular Season champions were not decided this weekend, with both UCD Marian and Pyrobel Killester winning all of their remaining games to see them tied with 17 wins and five losses each at the top of the table. This means that the two sides will meet for the fourth time this season in a play-off final later this week in a winner takes all Dublin derby.

Elsewhere, Maree secured themselves Super League basketball for a second year this weekend with wins over Eanna and KUBS, while UCC Demons cemented sixth spot for the play-offs with a win over DCU Saints at the Mardyke.

Over in the Women’s Division One meanwhile, Ulster University Elks booked their spot in the final of the Women’s D1 Champions Trophy today with a semi-final win over UL Huskies. They will meet Fr Mathews in the final.



GOLF

Tiger Woods narrowly missed out on his first U-S P-G-A Tour title in five years last night.

The former World Number One, who is still on the comeback from back surgery, was runner up at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

He missed a birdie putt on the last hole, to finish one shot behind the winner Englishman Paul Casey.

MOTORSPORT

Former double National Rally champion Declan Boyle took a comfortable victory in the opening round of this year’s Triton Showers series by bringing his Ford Fiesta home 37 seconds clear of the nearest opposition in the Achill Island Hotel-Connacht Print and Signs Mayo Stages Rally yesterday.

The Donegal driver and his new Monaghan partner James O’Reilly led from the opening stage and were never headed all day, with Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty taking runner up position ahead of Desi Henry and Liam Moynihan in yet another Fiesta, just over a minute farther back.

Two more ex-title holders were out of luck, with Donagh Kelly recovering to tenth place at the end after a disastrous puncture, while Roy White slid off the road on the first stage and was completely out of contention by the time he could restart. Adrian Wray won the Group N Production class, with Jason Black and Jack McKenna the Junior winners.

Guy Foster scored a convincing win in TDC’s Clubman Autotest at Mondello Park, setting best times on nine of the ten tests, beating Darren Quille by six seconds, with Cork’s Liam Cashman the best saloon driver in third place overall.

RACING

Dundalk stage a rescheduled 8-race card on Monday afternoon beginning at 2.00pm with the €25,000 dundalkstadium.com Handicap worth €25,000 the highlight at 5.05pm.

The Charles O’Brien-trained Nimitz has won twice already on the Co Louth Polytrack this year and stepping up in trip could again play a prominent role at the business end under the in-form Wayne Lordan. One of his rivals is the progressive Financial Conduct, a dual course and distance winner in recent months for Tyrone trainer Andy Oliver. Shane Foley is booked again aboard the 4yo and he looks another with solid claims.

Kildangan trainer Mick Halford has an impressive strike rate at this venue and his Port Lions is among the 11 declared for the St Patrick’s Weekend Racing Dundalk Maiden (3.35). A beaten favourite on his last four visits to Dundalk, he was demoted from first place on his last start here following a stewards’ enquiry and connections will be hoping for a change of luck this time with the Kodiac colt.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.