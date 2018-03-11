GAA

Tyrone have moved up the table to 4 points in Allianz Football League Division 1, it’s after a 2-13 to 1-10 win over Donegal.

Donegal stay on 2 points.

Elsewhere, in Division 2, Cavan 0-17 Down 0-14

Division 3, Armagh 1-15 Derry 0-14, Wexford 1-10 Offaly 1-13

Division 4, Limerick 2-10 Waterford 2-09, Carlow 1-17 Wicklow 0-12.

Fossa, East Kerry Football Board Instrumental Music Group of Amy Moriarty, Mary Kelliher, Sean Kelliher, Cian O Sullivan and Mike Kelliher gave a stunning performance in the Cappamore Community Centre, County Limerick on Saturday evening last where they were crowned Munster Final winners of Scor Sinsear and copper fastened an All Ireland final appearance in this discpline to take place in the Knockrea Arena, I T Sligo on Saturday April 14th; 3pm.

The remaining Kerry representatives; Glenflesk, Figure dancing, Sonny Egan; Crotto O Neills, in both Solo Singing and Recitation, St. Marys Asdee in Leiriu and Austin Stacks, Set Dancing performed brilliantly but great expectations turned to disappointment on the day as the Adjudicators failed to give them the nod to enter the winners enclosure.

Allready through to join Fossa in the National Finals of Scor Sinsear will be the Churchill Quiz team of Michael Gaynor, Paul Culloty, John Flaherty, Alex O Donnell who had already qualified.

MOTORSPORT

Kris Meeke and Killarney co driver Paul Nagle are in 2th position after 19 stages of Rally Mexico

They are 35.9 seconds behind Sebastien Ogier

SOCCER

Chelsea have closed to within two points of the Premier League’s top four.

They have beaten Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The result leaves Palace in the relegation zone.

There is a change of venue of today’s Munster Junior Cup game in Waterford.

Killarney Celtic will now play Southend United in Ozier Park, the Waterford District League ground.

Denny Division 1A

CG Killarney 5-1 Ballyheigue Athletic .

BOXING

Kerry’s Johnathon McCarthy has beaten Padraig McCleary of the Ardoyne Belfast club in the National Boys 4 Junior 1 & 2 Championships.

Cashen Vales Aaron McElligott’s dream of National boxing glory were shattered by a dubious 4-1 decision in the Quarte-final of the Boy 4. 70 kg National Championships in Dublin yesterday. Ryan has already put the decision behind him and is looking forward to the Cadet Championships later in the year.

GREYHOUNDS

There were 2 Kerry winners outside of the county last night.

Nice Charmer won Race 3 in Shelbourne Park for Anne O’ Connor, Ballyheigue coming home a length winner in 28.85 and priced at 3/1.

Meanwhile, Knuck Lillly won Race 7 at Curraheen Park for Denise Murphy, Rathmore.

The 5/4F was a 1 and half length winner in 28.82