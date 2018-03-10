RUGBY

Sean O’Brien has been dealt a blow in his bid to make Ireland’s final game of the Six Nations next weekend.

The flanker was making his comeback from a hip injury in Leinster’s refixed Pro 14 clash with Scarlets last evening.

However, he lasted just over a quarter of the game, being forced off the field with an apparent arm injury.

===

Leinster remain top of Conference B, after that game finished in a 10-10 draw.

Scarlets kicked an 86th minute penalty to claim a share of the spoils.

=

The Irish under 20’s bounced back from last weeks defeat to Wales, with a narrow win over Scotland

After 80 minutes it finished 30-25.

Jack O’Sullivan went over twice for Ireland, while Matthew Dalton and Matthew Agnew also bagged a try each.

SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division,

Waterford moved level on points with Cork City at the top of the table last evening.

Last years First Division champions scored late on against Sligo Rovers to secure a 2 – 1 win.

Dundalk are just 1 point off the top 2.

Patrick Hoban scored the decisive goal as they beat reigning champions Cork City 1 – 0.

Shamrock Rovers hammered Derry City 6 – 1.

St Pat’s earned the bragging rights and all three points as they defeated Bohemians 1 – 0 in their Dublin derby.

Bray remain bottom of the league – they fell to a 1 – 0 defeat at the hands of Limerick.

=

In the First Division,

It finished Cabinteely 0 – 1 Cobh Ramblers

UCD 1 – 1 Galway United.

Finn Harps 1 – 1 Shelbourne.

GREYHOUNDS

There was 1 Kerry winner in Curraheen Park last evening.

Glow Bullet won Race 8 for David Fleming, Rathmore, the 2 and half length winner came home in 28.76