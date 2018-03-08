Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will today name his starting fifteen for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose are expected to be recalled.

Kerry’s Ultan Dillane joined the team yesterday after returning from South Africa with Connacht. His late arrival to the camp would make him a surprise inclusion in the matchday squad.

Scotland have made just a single change from their win over England.

Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn will make a first start on the wing in place of the injured Tommy Seymour.

Two goals in three second-half minutes cost Tottenham a place in the quarter finals of the Champions League last night.

Spurs looked to have Juventus on the ropes after Heung Min Son’s first half strike gave them a 3-2 aggregate lead.

But Paulo Dybala levelled for Juve before Gonzalo Higuain scored what proved to be the tie-winning goal.

Despite being knocked out of the competition, Pohcettino was happy with his team’s performance…

Manchester City suffered just their fourth defeat of the season last night.

The Premier League leaders lost 2-1 at home to Basel, but progress to the quarter finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Arsene Wenger says he’s been working hard to instill some belief back into his Arsenal side.

They’ve lost four-games on the bounce ahead of tonight’s Europa League meeting with A-C Milan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are once again six points clear at the top of the Championship table.

They beat Leeds 3-nil at Elland Road last night, to end a run of three league games without a win.

Martin O’Neill names his first Republic of Ireland squad of 2018 today.

West Ham’s Declan Rice is expected to earn a first call-up after a string of impressive performances for the Premier League side this season.

Fans are also calling for former Cork City striker Seani Maguire to be named a starter after scoring 3 goals in 2 games for Preston.