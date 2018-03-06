SOCCER

Manchester United are back up to second in the Premier League, following a dramatic comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

The Red Devils came from 2 goals down for a 3-2 victory.

Nemanja Matic (PR: Nem-man-ya Mat-titch’s) sealed the win with stoppage time long range volley

It was the Serbs first goal for United since his transfer from Chelsea last summer.

The reaction of manager Jose Mourinho was mixed http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mixed.mp3

The defeat leaves Palace in the relegation zone.

Having been in a position to claim their first ever Premier League win over United, manager Roy Hodgson says it difficult to end up with no points http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/roy.mp3



Liverpool should secure their place in the Champions League quarter finals tonight.

The Reds hold a 5-nil lead heading into their last 16 second leg against Porto at Anfield.

Paris Saint-Germain will try to overturn a 3-1 deficit at home to European champions Real Madrid, but they are without the injured Neymar.

Both games kick off at 7.45.



Cardiff City can close to within three points of table toppers Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship tonight.

Neil Warnock’s side welcome struggling Barnsley to the Welsh capital.

Aston Villa lie in third place ahead of their trip to bottom side Sunderland.

In-form Fulham welcome playoff hopefuls Sheffield United to Craven Cottage,

Seani Maguire will look to build on his weekend brace for Preston when they face Bristol City at Deepdale.

Garry Monk takes charge of Birmingham for the first time against his former club Middlesbrough.



RUGBY

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson will be the centre of attention when the Irish Rugby team return to training today.

The Lions pair are expected to take a full part in the session having missed the Six Nations win over Wales through injury.

Victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday will keep Ireland’s Grand Slam hopes on track.

Having lost at Murrayfield last year, Keith Earls says there is no chance of complacency http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/complacency.mp3



BOXING

Mexican Canelo Alvarez has tested positive for a performance enhancing drug.

Clenbuterol was found in his system, but a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited lab says it was “within the range of what is expected from meat contamination”.

Alvarez’s fight against multiple middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin on the 5th of May, will still go ahead.



CYCLING

Dan Martin is best placed of the Irish riders ahead of today’s 3rd stage of Paris-Nice.

The team Emirates rider starts the day 21st on general classification, 15-seconds down on race leader Arnaud Demare.