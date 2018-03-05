SOCCER

The pressure continues to mount on Arsene Wenger following Arsenal’s latest Premier League defeat.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium yesterday, to fall 13 points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

It is the first time Arsenal have lost four consecutive games since 2002.

The win moves Brighton seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Seagulls boss and former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton says they are building good momentum

Manchester City need just four more wins to claim the title.

They beat Chelsea 1-nil at the Etihad Stadium yesterday, with Bernardo Silva scoring the goal just after the restart.

Chelsea are now 5 points behind 4th place Tottenham.

The Blues failed to register a shot on target during the game, but manager Antonio Conte has defended his defensive tactics http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CONTE.mp3

Manchester United can regain second place with a win at Crystal Palace this evening.

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 8.00.

RUGBY

The Irish team train at Carton House today as preparations continue for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

It is hoped that Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson can train fully having missing the win over Wales through injury.

GOLF

Phil Mickelson has won his first golf tournament in nearly five years.

The 47 year old, five time major winner, edged out Justin Thomas in a playoff to claim victory in the W-G-C Mexico Championship.

CYCLING

Bradley Wiggins has been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs under the pretext of treating a legitimate medical condition, to win the 2012 Tour de France.

A British Parliamentary committee report claims the five time Olympic gold medallist and Team Sky crossed an “ethical line” by legally using banned substances under a Therapeutic Use Exemption.