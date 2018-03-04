CYCLING

The Lacey Cup goes ahead today.

It’s to start from George Poff’s garage at 12.30.

The Women’s Madison of Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley have finished 9th at the 2018 UCI Track World Championships.

In the Men’s Omnium Felix English finished 19th.

GAELIC GAMES

A reminder that there are no Allianz Football or Hurling League games today due to Storm Emma.

All the ties have been provisionally rescheduled for next weekend.

SOCCER

For the second Sunday in a row Chelsea have a tough trip to Manchester in the Premier League.

This time they face Man CIty who look to continue their seemingly inevitable march towards the title.

Kick off is at 4pm.

First up at 1.30 Arsenal will aim to put an awful week behind them as they make the trip to Brighton.

Arsene Wenger’s side have lost three of their last four league games and are 13 points off the top 4 after yesterday’s results.

Their Champions League chasing rivals Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-nil, while Spurs also recorded a 2-nil win at home to Huddersfield.

Elsewhere Swansea strolled to a 4-1 win at home to West Ham, Watford beat West Brom 1-nil, Leicester snatched a late 1-all draw against Bournemouth, and there were no goals between Southampton and Stoke.

In the early game Burnley beat Everton 2-1.

Holders Celtic are into the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

They were easy 3-nil winners over second-tier Morton.

Aberdeen and Kilmarnock finished 1-all – so they’ll need a replay.

Rangers will be hoping to join their Glasgow rivals in the last-four – and avoid a slip-up against Championship Falkirk later.

In the other quarter-final, Motherwell take on fellow Premiership side Hearts.

RUGBY

Connacht have a long trip home from South Africa after losing to the Cheetahs in heartbreaking fashion in the Guinness PRO14.

The Westerners lost 26-25 in Bloemfontein (pron: BLOOM-FON-TAIN) after conceding a penalty with virtually the last play of the game.

Kieran Keane’s side lead by 9 points with 20 minutes to play and looked to be chasing a try-scoring bonus point before the fightback from the South Africans.

ATHLETICS

Ben Reynolds has had to settle for a seventh place finish in the heats of the men’s 60-metres at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The Down native ran a time of 7 point 89 seconds.

GOLF

England’s Tyrrell Hatton had a fantastic third round at the latest World Golf Championships event in Mexico City and will now go into the final day just two strokes off the lead.

He shot a 7-under par round of 64 to finish on 11-under, in a group that contains US Masters champion Sergio Garcia and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma’s out in front.

BOXING

British boxer Kell Brook won his first fight as a light-middleweight by knocking out his opponent in the second round.

He beat Belarusian Sergey Rabchenko in his home city of Sheffield.

It was Brook’s first bout since breaking his eye socket in a defeat by Errol Spence Junior last year.