Phil Healy says she’s delighted with her showing at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Healy failed in her bid to reach the finals of the women’s 400 metres, finishing 3rd in her semi final.

However, The Cork native made history by becoming the first ever Irish woman to reach that stage of the competition.

She says she's proud of everything she's achieved in Birmingham

Meanwhile, a time of 4:11.81 wasn’t enough for Ciara Mageean to progress past her heat in the 1500 metres.

Ben Reynolds is the only Irish athlete in action at the World indoor championships today.

He takes part in the men’s 60 metre hurdles heats from 6:30.

SOCCER

There are some big games in the Premier League relegation battle this afternoon.

Southampton – who are only out of the drop zone on goal difference – host second-from-bottom Stoke.

Swansea currently occupy the final relegation spot but will move level on points with 13th-placed West Ham by beating them.

It’s understood West Brom boss Alan Pardew could be sacked if his bottom-of-the-table team don’t get a good result at Watford.

The other 3 o’clock games see Tottenham play Huddersfield and Leicester take on Bournemouth.



Burnley and Everton meet at 12.30



The 5.30 match sees Rafa Benitez take his Newcastle side to former club Liverpool – who will move up to second in the table with a win.

Half a dozen fixtures have now been postponed in the Championship because of the bad weather.

Wolves against Reading – and Aston Villa versus QPR – take the division’s list to six.

Cardiff’s game with Brentford, Barnsley against Norwich, Sheffield United versus Burton and Hull’s match at Ipswich aren’t happening either.

Middlesbrough are up to sixth in the Championship after a 3-nil win at home to Leeds.

Patrick Bamford scored a hat-trick to help Tony Pulis’s side climb into the play-off places.

Leeds are now six points adrift of their opponents in 11th place.



Manchester City have been fined 50-thousand pounds by the Football Association for their behaviour in their FA Cup defeat to Wigan last month.

City players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor after Fabian Delph was sent off just before-half time.

The Premier League leaders suffered a shock fifth round exit – losing the game 1-nil.

Celtic look to book their place in the final four of the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

To do so, The Hoops will have to overcome Championship opponents Greenock Morton.

That game gets underway at Celtic Park from 1230.

At 3 Aberdeen host Kilmarnock.

CYCLING



Lydia Boylan finished 17th in the Women’s Omnium at the Track World Championships in Apeldoorn.

Mark Downey took 11th place in the Points Race after finishing with 20 points.

There are three Irish riders competing at the UCI Track World Championship today.

Felix English takes part in the multi-discipline Omnium while European silver medallists Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley are in action in the Women’s Madison.



RUGBY

Dragons have suffered defeat in the Pro14.

They lost 45-13 to Conference B’s bottom team Southern Kings in South Africa.

Heavy snow caused matches at Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Ulster to be postponed.

In the Guinness Pro14 Connacht are the only Irish side who take to the field today.

They’ve travelled to to South Africa, to face the Cheetas, aiming to build on last week’s win over Benneton.

That one gets underway at 5.35 Irish time.



GOLF

India’s Shubhankar Sharma’s taken a surprise lead at the halfway stage of the latest WGC event in Mexico City.

The 21-year-old’s the youngest player in the field.

He’s 11-under par and two shots clear of a group that includes US Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

MOTORSPORT

The Quality Hotel Clonakilty West Cork Rally which takes place in just two weeks has now received 140 entries across all categories. This is in spite of the inclement weather conditions which has meant that the entries secretary has not received any postal entries since last Tuesday. Any competitor who has posted an entry in the past week is advised to contact the entries secretary to let her know that the entry has been sent.

For that reason Cork Motor Club are still accepting entries and will be extending the closing date, but anyone who wishes to be on the published seeded list are advised to put an entry in by Tuesday next 6th March. Seeding will begin shortly and will be completed by next Wednesday night, the 7th March.

HORSE RACING

Mendelssohn, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner and one of Aidan O’Brien’s nominations for the Kentucky Derby in May, is likely to make his reappearance in the rescheduled Listed Patton Stakes at Dundalk next Friday.

The race has been increased in distance from seven furlongs to a mile and forms part of the European ‘Road to the Kentucky Derby’ series.

O’Brien said: “We’ve Mendelssohn, Seahenge and Threeandfourpence entered for another race in the series at Kempton on Wednesday and it’s possible that one of them – maybe Threeandfourpence – will run there and that the other two will run at Dundalk. We’ll see what the weather does over the next few days and if there’s a doubt about Kempton going ahead then all three could go to Dundalk.”