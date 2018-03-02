SOCCER

Arsene Wenger says “it’s difficult to know” if he’s at the lowest point of his near-22 years as Arsenal manager.

They were thrashed 3-nil by leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, just days on from losing to them by the same score in the League Cup final.

Defeat leaves Arsenal 30 points off the top.

After his team were booed off by a half-empty stadium, Wenger says he’s unsure if he’s felt worse before http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/WENGER-2.mp3

Manchester City are closing in on the Premier League title.

They’re 16 points clear at the top and boss Pep Guardiola tells Sky Sports News, City know what they need to do http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PEP.mp3

Scottish Premiership strugglers Ross County are looking for a new manager this morning – after Owen Coyle’s shock resignation.

The former Burnley and Bolton boss quit after just five months in charge – with the team bottom of the table.

Phil Neville is off to the perfect start as manager of the England women’s team.

His side hammered France 4-1 in Ohio in their opening game at the SheBelieves Cup.

Tonight’s Championship meeting of Middlesbrough and Leeds United is still slated to go ahead.

Crews have been working on the Riverside Stadium and its surrounds to ensure the game is played.

A win for the hosts would move them back into the playoff spots, and kick-off is at 7.45.



GOLF

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne shot a two-over par opening round 72 at the W-G-C Mexico Championship.

He’s nine shots behind the first round leader Louis Oosthuizen.

Dunne is hoping for a top-five finish this week in order to receive an invitation for the Masters.



CYCLING

Belfast’s Robyn Stewart made a small piece of Irish history yesterday.

She became the first Irish woman to compete in a World Track Championship sprint.

Stewart placed 24th in the Match Sprints, after qualifying in the same position

Meanwhile, Tyrone’s Marc Potts was 13th in the Men’s Scratch Race.

Today, Lydia Boylan goes in women’s Omnium.

While Mark Downey competes in the men’s Points Race.



ATHLETICS

The president of athletics’ world governing body says he feels for the clean Russians who’ve suffered from a doping ban.

Allegations of state-sponsored cheating saw the country miss last year’s World Championships in London – the same’s happening at the World Indoors in Birmingham this week.

Their Olympic suspension’s just been lifted.

Coe says the IAAF’s working hard to reintroduce Russia – but won’t cut corners http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RUSSIANS.mp3

Ciara Neville and Amy Foster both have their women’s 60-metres heats at the world indoors this morning.

Bandon’s Phil Healy goes in the women’s 400-metres at 10-past-12 this lunchtime.

2016 European outdoor medallist Ciara Mageean will be hoping to progress to the 1500-metres semi-finals this evening.



MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton will be happy with his work in F1 pre-season testing this week.

The world champion managed the fastest time in Barcelona.

His day four effort was better than Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – who set the previous benchmark on day two.

Bad weather’s frustrated the drivers and their teams.

They’ll return to the track next week.



GAELIC GAMES

Goalkeeper Peter Boyle has quit the Donegal senior football panel.

According to local reports he made the decision after their win against Kildare last weekend.

Boyle had lost the number one shirt to former Sligo Rovers and Derry City ‘keeper Shaun Patton in recent weeks.



SNOOKER

Five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan was in stunning form once again as he whitewashed both David Grace and Mike Dunn 4-nil to reach the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open.

Next up for O’Sullivan is a last-eight clash with John Higgins this evening.

Antrim’s Mark Allen was beaten 4-3 by Gary Wilson in round three.



DARTS

Grand Prix Champion Daryl Gurney leads the Irish challenge this weekend at the Coral UK Open darts, having battled through the bad weather to get there.

The world number six enters at the third round stage tonight as one of the top seeds in Minehead.

Seven players have been forced to withdraw from the 128-man field because they could not reach the venue due to Storm Emma.

But the first round gets underway this afternoon, with former finalist Terry Jenkins taking on ex-Players’ Champion Paul Nicholson.