Morning Sports update

GAA

IT Tralee have lost 2-10 to 1-11 against Maynooth in the Ryan Cup Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final.

All Ireland Inter-Firm Senior Football Semi Final:

Medtronic (Galway) 2-10 Liebherr (kerry) 0-13

RUGBY

France have their first victory in this season’s Six Nations.

They got a 34-17 win against Conor O’Shea’s Italy in Marseille.

===

It’s two defeats from three for Ireland’s under-20s.

Noel McNamara’s side were pipped 41-38 in score-fest at Donnybrook Stadium.

===

Holders England made it three wins from three in the women’s Six Nations – beating Scotland 43-8.

===

Leinster have heaped more misery on the PRO-14’s Conference B basement side the Southern Kings.

They recorded a 64-7 rout at the R-D-S.

Munster closed the gap to Conference A leaders Glasgow to 12-points with a 21-10 win in their top-of-the-table clash in Cork.

Niall Scannell and James Cronin both ran in tries for the Reds.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is four-over par into the weekend at golf’s Honda Classic and seven shots off the lead.

The Nothern Irishman ground out a second-round 72 last night to ensure he didn’t miss a second successive cut on the P-G-A Tour.

Shane Lowry also squezzed through to round three at five-over but Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power missed the cut.

SOCCER

Cork City have maintained their 100 per cent start to the new SSE Airticity League Premier Division season.

They have beaten Waterford 2-0

St Pat’s were 2-1 winners at Bray while Sligo won by the same scoreline against Derry City.

It was scoreless between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk at Tallaght.

===

In the First Division, Wexford won 1-nil at Cabinteely, Galway beat Athlone 4-1 and UCD edged their Dublin derby 2-1 against Shelbourne.