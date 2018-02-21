BOXING

Andy Lee has announced his retirement from the sport.

The highlight of the middleweight’s career was winning the WBO middleweight title with a T-K-O win over Matt Korobov in Las Vegas in 2013.

In all, Lee won 35 of his professional fights, with 24 of those wins coming via K-O.

But he says, the time is right to call it a day……

SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he won’t criticise Andreas Christensen after the defender’s error cost them victory over Barcelona in the Champions League.

The sides drew 1-all in the opening leg of their last-16 tie.

Willian put Chelsea ahead before a loose pass was intercepted and Lionel Messi equalised.

Conte says there’s plenty to play for with the second leg next month………….

Bayern Munich are practically assured of a place in the quarter finals.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the Bundesliga champions brushed aside ten-man Besiktas 5-nil at the Allianz Arena.

The second legs of those ties will both be played on March 14th.

Manchester United will look to preserve an unbeaten record for Premier League sides in the last-16 first legs tonight.

They’ve made the trip to Spain to face Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Roma are in the Ukraine to face Shaktar Donetsk.

Aston Villa have missed another chance to go second in the Championship.

Steve Bruce’s side were held to a 1-all draw by Preston at Villa Park.

Sheffield United are just a point off the playoff spots following a 2-1 win at home to QPR.

Middlesbrough kept their own playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over stuggling Hull.

Brentford are only 3-points off that top-6 after thrashing Birmingham 5-nil.

At the other end, Sunderland are bottom after going down 1-nil at Bolton.

Just above Chris Coleman’s side are Barnsley after they lost 2-1 at home to Burton – the side just above them.

Millwall held on for a 2-1 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday,

While Nottingham Forest and Reading played out a 1-1 draw.