SOCCER

For the third time in six seasons, Manchester City have been beaten by Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg got the only goal of the game as the League One side beat the runaway Premier League leaders in their fifth round tie at the D-W.

The defeat ends City’s hopes of an historic quadruple.

The reward for Paul Cook’s side is a sixth round home tie with Soutnampton.

For the fifth season since the year 2000, Chelsea and Barcelona renew acquaintances in a Champions League knockout tie later.

The Premier League side are actually unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against the La Liga giants, and beat them in the 2012 semi finals en route to lifting the trophy.

Elsewhere tonight, Bayern Munich welcome one of this year’s surprise packages Besiktas to the Allianz Arena.

Kick off in both games is at 7.45.

Aston Villa can go second in the Championship tonight.

They’ll need to bounce back from Saturday’s loss at Fulham when Preston visit Villa Park.

Sheffield United are one of the sides looking to close the gap on the playoff places tonight – they play host to Q-P-R.

Middlesbrough are another, and they take on Hull.

Jose Morais takes charge of Barnsley for the first time as they entertain fellow stugglers Burton.

Two more sides in relegation bother meet at the Macron, with Bolton up against Sunderland.

Elsewhere tonight, Birmingham travel to Brentford, Millwall face Sheffield Wednesday, and Nottingham Forest entertain Reading.

OLYMPIC GAMES

Brendan Newby has missed out in a place in the freestyle skiing half-pipe final at the Winter Olympics.

The man known as “Bubba” had a great first run in Korea this morning, but fell during the second to finish in 22nd place.

RUGBY

The Ireland squad will continue their preparations today for Saturday’s visit of Wales to the Aviva.

Garry Ringrose will link up with the squad, replacing Robbie Henshaw, having trained with Leinster yesterday.

The Welsh have no such injury concerns, with Warren Gatland’s panel showing a clean bill of health for the third round of the Six Nations.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is in first round action at the World Grand Prix this afternoon.

The world number 9 takes on China’s Xiao Guodong in Preston today.

RACING

Clonmel stages its rearranged fixture this afternoon, featuring the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle (2.50). The meeting was due to take place last Thursday but fell foul of the weather.

There are six runners in the main race of the day and Gordon Elliott holds a strong hand with the Gigginstown pair, Monkshood and Burren Life. Mouse Morris runs recent Thurles winner Last Man Standing, while the Jessica Harrington-trained Moonshine Bay, who was also a winner last time out, returns to Clonmel seeking more success.

The Willie Mullins-trained Augustin chased home subsequent Thyestes winner Monbeg Notorious on his most recent start at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and looks sure to be sent off favourite for the Ballydine Beginners Chase (5.00) in the hands of David Mullins.

The action at Clonmel gets going at 1.50 and the going is heavy.