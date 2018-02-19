The Court of Arbitration for Sport has opened an anti-doping case against a Russian curler who has won a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.

Alexander Krushelnitsky, who partnered his wife in the mixed doubles, is suspected of testing positive for meldonium.

GAELIC GAMES

Clare head into the last few rounds of the Allianz Hurling League safe in the knowledge that a quarter-final spot is already secured.

The Banner beat Cork by 23 points to 19 at Cusack Park to continue their 100 percent start to the season.

Cork remain on 2 points where they’re now joined by Kilkenny after their first win of the campaign.

Brian Cody’s side had 8 points to spare away to Waterford in 1-20 to 1-12 win.

The Deise are now rooted to the bottom of the table without a win, and are favourites to contest a relegation playoff.

In Division 1B Galway made it three wins from three after a relatively comfortable win over Offaly.

In the football league Monaghan enjoyed an impressive win over Kerry in Inniskeen.

The 1-13 to 14 point victory means they’re nearly assured of Division 1 football again next year.

In Division 2 Cavan climbed to the top of the table with a 5 point win over Meath.

And in Division 3 there were wins for Fermanagh and Derry over Sligo and Offaly respectively.

SOCCER

Spurs have another fixture to add to their busy schedule after failing to win away at Rochdale in the FA Cup yesterday.

A 92nd minute equaliser secured the home side a famous 2-all draw, when it looked like Harry Kane’s penalty moments earlier would send Spurs through.

The 5th round concludes tonight with the meeting of Wigan and Manchester City in a repeat of the 2013 final.

Kick off is at 7.55 with the winners playing host to Southampton in the quarter-finals.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell had a disappointing finish to the Genesis Open in Los Angeles last night.

The Ulster man was in contention before carding a six over par final round of 77

He finished the tournament on 2 under par, 10 shots behind the winner Bubba Watson.

Rory McIlroy claimed a share of 20th place on 3 under.