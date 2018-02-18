Allianz Hurling League

Div 1A

Tipperary 3-21 1-21 Wexford

Div 1B

Laois 0-27 1-16 Antrim

Limerick 1-26 0-17 Dublin

This afternoon there are two games in Hurling League Division 1A.

South-east rivals Waterford and Kilkenny meet in Walsh Park, with both sides looking to pick up their first wins of the campaign.

Clare and Cork will put their decent league starts to the test as they meet at Cusack Park.

There’s one game in Division 1B as All-Ireland champions Galway face Offaly.



At 2 in Division 2 of the Football League Cavan take on Meath.

At the same time in Division 3 Sligo face Fermanagh, and then at 2.30 Derry face Offaly.

Dr. Harty Cup Final

Árdscoil Rís North Circular Limerick 3-18 CBS Midleton 2-10

Corn Thomais Mhic Choilm (18.5 B H) Final

CBS Mitchelstown 2-14 Cashel C.S 0-19

Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna (18.5 C H) Final

Scariff Community College 3-15 St Augustines 3-6

RUGBY



Munster were beaten 25-18 by Cardiff in the Pro14.



SOCCER

Brighton will play Manchester United in the sixth round of the FA Cup – in a repeat of the 1983 final.

Last season’s runners-up Chelsea will go to fellow Premier League side Leicester.

Southampton could have to travel to Manchester City in the quarter-finals – if the runaway Premier League leaders avoid an upset against Wigan on Monday.

The winner of the replay between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea plays the victor from the clash between Rochdale and Spurs.



Rochdale host Tottenham Hotspur at 4 today.

HORSE RACING

Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins go head-to-head in the two feature races at Navan today.

Elliott is responsible for three of the five runners in the Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase (4.00), including recent Thyestes Chase winner Monbeg Notorious who will be ridden by Jack Kennedy. His other two runners are Jury Duty and Mossback. Willie Mullins relies upon C’Est Jersey.

The other Grade 2 race on the card in the Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle (2.20) which sees the Mullins-trained Bapaume tackle Diamond Cauchois from the Elliott stable.

The first of seven races at Navan is due off at 1.50 and the going is heavy, soft to heavy in places.