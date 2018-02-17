SOCCER

There were wins for Cork City, Bohs and Waterford on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Reigning champions Cork were 3-2 winners away to Saint Pats, despite letting a two goal lead slip.

Bohs came from a goal behind to beat arch rivals Shamrock Rovers 3-1 at Dalymount Park.

Waterford also came from behind in a 2-1 win over Derry City in their first top-flight game since 2007.

Meanwhile Dundalk and Bray Wanderers played out a scoreless draw at Oriel Park.

Tonight Sligo Rovers and Limerick are the last two sides to get their campaign underway.

They meet at the Showgrounds from 7.45.

Chelsea and Leicester both booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals last night.

They beat Hull and Sheffield United respectively.

There’s four more 5th round ties today, with the meeting of Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea first up at 12.30.

At 3pm, Brighton meet Coventry and West Brom take on Southampton.

The evening game sees Manchester United travel to Huddersfield at 5.30.

RUGBY

It was a bad night for the Irish provinces in the Guinness PRO14.

Edinburgh have overtaken Ulster in Conference B after a late 17-16 win at Kingspan Stadium.

And Connacht had a disappointing 19-11 defeat at home to Zebre, ending an unbeaten run at the Sportsground stretching back to September.

Today it’s the turn of Leinster and Munster.

The Blues host Scarlets in a top of the table clash at the RDS from 3.15, and then at 5.30 Munster away away to the Cardiff Blues.

GAELIC GAMES

The meeting of Tipperary and Wexford is the big game of the day in the Allianz Hurling League.

They face off in their Division 1A clash in Semple Stadium from 7.

At the same time in Division 1B Limerick host Dublin and Laois face Antrim.

O’Connor Park plays host to the first of this year’s All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals.

Galway champions Corofin meet Moorefield of Kildare from 2pm.

The finals of the Sigerson Cup and Doctor McKenna Cup also takes place.

UCD face NUIG in the Sigerson decider from 3.30 in Santry, and at 6 it’s Donegal against Tyrone in the McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds.

GOLF

Tiger Woods missed the cut in Los Angeles as Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell leads at the halfway point.

Woods had a terrible second round to finish on 6-over par in what’s his second US PGA Tour event since recovering from a long-term back injury.

McDowell shares the lead with American Patrick Cantlay – they’re on 7-under.

Rory McIlroy’s five shots off the pace.