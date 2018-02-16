LADIES GAA

Kerry ladies minor manager Jonathan Griffin has lodged an appeal after the county board executive tried to sack him by email.

According to the Irish Examiner, Griffin took charge of training on Wednesday night and was asked by 3 members of the executive to leave the field as his contract had been terminated but he refused to do so.

Kerry take on Tipperary on Sunday in the opening round of the Munster Championship.

The fallout from Galway and Mayo’s bad-tempered Allianz League game on Sunday is continuing.

It’s reported that Mayo selector Tony McEntee has been given a proposed two month suspension for his part in a melee during the game.

Both county boards are also set to be fined €4,000.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he may rest some of his players in next week’s Europa League last-32 second leg with Ostersunds – after a comfortable win in Sweden.

They won 3-nil in freezing temperatures on an artificial pitch.

The winning team in the competition would qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Former Arsenal attacking midfielder Paul Merson says they should make it their priority over trying to finish in the Premier League’s top four…………….

Celtic have a one-goal lead to take to Russia next week – after beating Zenit St Petersburg 1-nil in their Europa League last-32 first-leg.

Callum McGregor’s goal helped Brendan Rodgers see off away boss Roberto Mancini.

The midfielder chested down an awkward ball to volley home from close range.

Rodgers says it was a special strike – on a big night…………

Alex McLeish is officially expected to begin a second spell as Scotland manager this morning.

The former Birmingham, Rangers and Hibernian boss is understood to have agreed a two-year contract.

He had 10 games in charge in 2007 – when the national side narrowly missed out on reaching the European Championships.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s leads the Irish challenge on day one of the Genesis Open.

The former U-S Open champion has opened with a two-under par round of 69 in Los Angeles and is 3 shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau who are on 5 under.

Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy are both level-par into day two while Shane Lowry is two-over.

McDowell is feeling positive about his game………….

BASKETBALL

UCD Marian have beaten Eanna 72 – 46 in the Men’s Super League.

UCD Marian will welcome Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Saturday evening next.